Every person has a story.
It’s a motto that Facts sports writer Jake Dowling has lived by since he first joined the journalism field, and it’s what drove him to move from Ohio to Southern Brazoria County.
After a little more than a year at The Facts, Dowling can pursue more stories throughout the county as the newspaper has named him as its new sports editor, effective today.
“I have always loved sports, and growing up, I was going to be the next quarterback of the Green Bay Packers,” Dowling said. “But as I grew older, the effects of surviving cancer — a soft tissue sarcoma I had twice as a baby — limited me to where I couldn’t compete in some of the most physical sports. It wasn’t until I was in a writing class my first year in junior college that I realized how much I liked writing — despite not being good at it in high school — and how it was always tied to sports.
“That’s when I got interested in being a sports journalist and developed my own story. If I can’t compete against them, why not cover them?”
Dowling, a Findlay native in northwest Ohio, was a sports editor for almost six years and a news editor for two years at The Evening Leader in St. Marys, Ohio. The daily, 2,000-paper circulation publication covered four high schools and a summer collegiate baseball team in nearby Celina.
Before that, the University of Findlay graduate worked as a sports freelancer and eventually a staff writer for the Wapakoneta Daily News.
Dowling’s best memories from his time covering sports in west central Ohio were the four straight years of attending the state volleyball championship at the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton and following the St. Marys Memorial football team’s 2018 state semifinal season. Covering state football championships at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and one of the best football programs in the state in Massillon, Ohio, also topped the list.
“The biggest aspect I miss the most about my job in Ohio was the relationships I built there, and I hope to do the same here in Brazoria County,” Dowling said.
Dowling and his wife, Teresa, left Ohio for The Facts in March 2021. They reside in Clute with their beloved dog, Lucy.
Aside from being a storyteller, Dowling also has a background in photography and voluntarily shoots photos for the Lake Jackson Fire Department in his spare time.
“Being a sports editor is something I did not realize I loved when I left Ohio last year,” Dowling said, “but I am very appreciative of the opportunity to do it again for The Facts newspaper.
“I want my work to make a difference in people’s lives.”
To contact Dowling, call 979-237-0161 or email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com.
