FREEPORT — All it takes is one good play. Or a good joke.
That was the mindset of Brazosport volleyball after struggling in the beginning of the first two sets of their match Tuesday against La Marque.
The Lady Ships fell by five points in each of the two sets — 15-10 and 8-3 — in their District 26-4A opener against visiting La Marque before putting things together and sweeping the match 25-18, 25-14, 25-22 inside the E.E. “Flash” Walker Gymnasium.
Brazosport started slowly in each game, falling behind by five points as her team let some balls drop in front of them and allowed La Marque to dictate the action, she said.
“I called a timeout, we talked about it a little bit, the kids make one good play and then we’re good,” head coach Arion Short said.
Happy even, said junior setter Lizet Jimenez.
“During a timeout, we were all serious and then she showed us what we need to work on and then somebody made a joke and then we got all up and then happy and then we just picked it up from there,” Jimenez said.
When asked about whether it’s common for them to crack jokes during timeouts, Short laughed and said, “More than we should; definitely more than we should.
“We know we have to be faster, something we want. We work on in practice going so fast and not walking in tense with each ball, each point. So that’s something we have to reinforce as the week progresses.”
Senior middle hitter Torrijah Goins and Jiminez led the way for the Lady Exporters, combining for 22 kills and eight service aces.
The first set began back and forth through the early stages, with neither team gaining a two-point lead until the first timeout was taken when La Marque pulled ahead 15-10.
The Lady Exporters (3-6, 1-0) outpaced the Lady Cougars the rest of the set, 15-3, to win comfortably, led by four kills from Jimenez and two from senior setter Jordan Green.
Brazosport started the second set with three consecutive errors as the Lady Cougars scampered out to an 8-3 lead.
A kill from senior setter Jazelyn Peoples and back-to-back kills from Jimenez gave the Lady Exporters momentum.
As the tide changed, La Marque committed errors that helped the Lady Exporters rattle off six-straight points, led by Goins four-straight kills.
Although Brazosport began the third set with a lead, the Lady Ships still had to climb out of a late-set hole. Most of the problems came from self-inflicting wounds with nine errors in the set, including the lone two service errors of the match.
“The games that we did have we noticed our errors and attack errors and we were just intentional about fixing those things,” Short said.
After falling behind 18-13, Short called another timeout, in an attempt to turn momentum again. For her, lightning struck twice.
Three straight kills got the Lady Exporters right back into the match, boosted by five straight service aces from Goins.
“That’s what she does,” Short said. “She knew what to do and when to do it so that was good for her to step up big for us like that.”
La Marque’s errors continued to pile up, with an error on the final point of the match putting the final stamp on a Brazosport win.
Jimenez led the team with 12 kills, while Goins collected 10. Goins finished with a team-high seven service aces, and Peoples and senior setter Kindra Lopez added five a piece. Lopez had three assists in the game as well, the most on the team.
La Marque was led by middle blocker Tayah Davis, who filled up the stat sheet with six kills, three aces and three blocks. Fellow middle blocker Anaya Celestine also had three aces and blocks, to go with two kills.
As a whole, Brazosport had 32 kills to La Marque’s 18, and the Lady Exporters also had 20 service aces.
After not having much of a preseason, Short said it was good to perform well to get the team going in district play.
“Being able to come here and with this opener and get the win out, that’s what we needed to get us going,” Short said.
Brazosport will return to the court at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Iowa Colony.
