LEAGUE CITY
The Brazoswood cross-country program means a lot to senior Charles Patton.
So much that he wants to help build a legacy that continues the program’s success after he graduates.
“These past couple of years, I have shifted my focus to building something here and I want to try to get these underclassmen up because I want it to continue. I want to build a legacy of district championships,” Patton said. “This program is a big part of me, and I want to keep seeing it be successful.”
He’s undoubtedly building that legacy while still a Buc.
Patton and his Brazoswood teammates defended their first district title since 1995 by repeating as district champions Thursday afternoon at Hometown Heroes Park in League City.
“It is amazing. I am proud of these guys for how much they have bought in and how hard they have worked,” Brazoswood coach Michael Tummins said. “We talk about how in this sport, it’s about getting a little bit better and turning that consistency into greatness. One of my coaching buddies said that, and it is so true in this sport.
“There is no magic workout in this sport; it is about who will be the most consistent.”
A District 24-6A championship meet in doubt because of weather culminated with Brazoswood winning consecutive district titles for the first time since claiming three in a row from 1991-93.
“It’s a good feeling. This has been a big part of my life for a long time, so to finally have the work show off was a great experience,” Patton said. “We had a goal, we were coming for Clear Lake again and we wanted to repeat. We have this good group of seniors, and it’s been four years of climbing up and up, and we knew what we were coming to do today.”
The Bucs scored 38 points Thursday, one off the team’s 37 a season ago.
Clear Lake placed second with 42, Springs had 56, Creek with 109 and Falls had 123.
The Bucs dominated with four runners finishing with the top nine. Six runners recorded times in the top 19.
“They are a great group of guys,” Tummins said. “As a coach, it is hard to describe, but they have that ‘it’ factor. They love each other, hang out with each other, are always with each other and they do it for each other.
“... There might be teams that are better than them, but they will beat them because they want it more for each other.”
Diego Moya led the way with a fourth-place time of 16:14.89, followed by Patton at 16:17.02. Mason McFeeters raced well as he took eighth in 16:32.01, and Giovani Diaz finished one spot back when he crossed the finish line in 16:43.34.
“That is the best part about this team; we have had three guys be our No. 1 in a race,” Tummins said. “We speak about family a lot in this program, and it is. It’s about who is going to step up.”
Rounding out B’wood’s times were Trace Whitley (17th, 17:17.26), Trevor Kuhlman (20th, 17:33.46) and Jack Davies (25th, 17:47.82).
The meet was delayed two hours and 20 minutes because of lightning. Teams were moved from the park to Clear Creek High School before returning with about 45 minutes to warm up in a cool breeze.
“It was just flying by the seat of our pants on that,” Tummins said. “They were telling us to go here or go there, and it was like, ‘OK.’ All you could do was move and adjust. We can’t control what we can’t control.”
The delay put a kink in the runners’ routine, namely Patton. Several runners struggled with stomach cramps in the final 400 meters of the race.
“I like having consistency with my food, and there is a certain time I like between eating and running, but the lightning delay messed that up,” Patton said. “We had people resorting to eating fruit snacks, so there were a lot of side stitches out there today.
“I actually cramped up today because the nutrition was thrown way off. It gets you out of your groove.”
If anything, the weather inconveniently delayed the inevitable.
The win qualifies Brazoswood for the Region III meet Oct. 24 at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in Huntsville. Thursday also broke a record for the program as Brazoswood has qualified for the regional meet for the seventh consecutive season. The top three teams advance to regional.
“Our region has actually gotten a little harder,” Patton said. “Strake Jesuit has improved a lot, and Atascocita is a big dog. They have us ranked low in the region because I haven’t been racing well at the beginning of the season, but even finishing in the top five is doable.
“There aren’t a lot of teams that are unreachable.”
The Lady Bucs placed fifth in the meet with 110 points. Clear Falls claimed the district crown with 36, followed by Creek with 53, Lake with 63 and Springs with 98.
Jordan Harvey led the way with a 14th-place time of 21:14.46, Ava Andress crossed the finish line in 21:42.75 for 19th place and Maya Funk finished 23rd with her time of 22:21.53. Rounding out the team’s times were Giselle Moya (27th, 23:05.39), Kaitlyn O’Bryan (31st, 23:32.40) and Julianna Funk (35th, 23:45.83).
“All of the girls had a good season,” Tummins said. “The results today don’t reflect how much they have improved as runners and young women.”
After winning their 12th district title in program history, the Bucs turn their attention to the Region III meet. Brazoswood fared well in the Region III Preview meet Sept. 10 at Sam Houston University with a runner-up finish. The Bucs will be hoping for a similar result in 10 days.
“We are going to give it our best. You have to be the top four that day; it doesn’t matter if you are the top four on paper,” Tummins said. “There are different teams that will be in it than last year. Atascocita is No. 1, and everyone has improved.
“Stratford was in the mix last year, and they’ll be in it, but their No. 1 runner graduated. Atascocita, Tompkins, Cinco, Seven Lakes, Strake, Stratford and us, there are a lot of teams that will be in the mix.”
