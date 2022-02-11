2021: Brazoswood Spring Game

Brazoswood head coach Danny Youngs observes scrimmage action during Friday’s spring football game at Slade Field in Clute. Youngs was named head football coach and athletic director for Brenham ISD Thursday night.

 PRENTICE C. JAMES/Special to The Facts

After three seasons, Brazoswood will be looking for a new coach to lead its football program.

Danny Youngs will be leaving the school next week to be the new head football coach and athletics director at Brenham ISD.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.