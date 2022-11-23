FREEPORT — Port Freeport’s annual golf tournament in October raised a record amount of money donated to a local ministry.
The port raised $83,200 from its 11th annual Port Freeport golf tournament Oct. 17 at The Wilderness Golf Course. Proceeds from the tournament were given to Texas Port Ministry.
“Port Freeport continues its dedication to giving back to our community,” said Port Freeport Executive Director/CEO Phyllis Saathoff. “The proceeds from the event will assist TPM as they continue their important humanitarian service for those that come into contact with the Freeport Harbor Channel community.”
The Port Freeport Commission and staff presented the check to Chris Moore, director of the Texas Port Ministry, during the port’s Nov. 17 meeting.
“It has been a pleasure to host the annual tournament benefiting Texas Port Ministry, and I am extremely proud of our staff for making it another successful community event with this huge outcome,” said Port Commission Chairman John Hoss.
Thirty-six teams played in the tournament, and there were more than 70 sponsors, including those from the Freeport and Houston maritime transportation industry and local businesses.
Texas Port Ministry, a Freeport-based ministry, provides spiritual, social and physical care to the local, regional and global people of the Freeport Harbor Community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.