SWEENY — El Campo’s Caleb Leach had it going Saturday night.
The righty pitcher turned in a performance in Game 1 of a best-of-three 12U District 18 championship series that will be hard to top with 15 strikeouts over five innings to lead the El Campo All-Stars to a 12-2, run-rule victory against Sweeny.
Game 2 returns to Bennett-Outlar Park at 7 p.m. today as Sweeny (4-1) will look to stave off elimination to force Game 3, which will be at 7 p.m. Monday in Sweeny, if needed.
Leach struck out the side in order in four of the five innings, including four punchouts in the opening inning when catcher Landon Hickl could not secure first base on a dropped third strikeout to start the game.
Leach’s only blemish was in the top of the third inning when he surrendered a two-run home run to Colt Newsom to put the Sweeny All-Stars on the board and make it an 11-2 game.
Meanwhile, the El Campo bats were active against Sweeny pitching, beginning with a four-run first inning off starter Jack Genella.
Genella surrendered back-to-back singles to Aiden Ballejo and Jonah Poenitzsch to open the game. Keaton Koudela reached on a throwing error to first base, scoring Ballejo and Poenitzsch. Koudela was out going to third base.
Leach helped his cause by hitting a solo shot, and Hudson Bystrek followed with a solo home run to make it 4-0. Ganella’s night ended in 1/3 of an inning, with four runs allowed on five hits.
Luke Nail recorded the final two outs of the frame, but Nail ran into issues in the second inning, allowing seven runs on five hits.
Konnor Beal reached on an error to open the inning, and Ballejo greeted Nail with a two-run home run over the right-field wall for a 6-0 lead. Poenitzsch was hit by a pitch, Koudela singled and both runners scored on an error, which allowed Leach to reach safely, to make it 8-0 with nobody out.
Bystrek was also hit by a pitch, and Nail gave up a two-run double to Hickl to extend the El Campo lead to 10-0. Hickl crossed home plate on Weldon Bowers’ single to give El Campo a commanding 11-0 lead.
El Campo had a threat brewing in the third inning, but Kavion Woodard struck out the next two batters to end the frame, and the team had a runner at third base, but Houston Howell struck out the side in the fourth.
Bystrek’s pop up to shallow left field that dropped in no man’s land allowed Ballejo to score the game's final run on a bases-loaded situation.
It didn’t look like Leach was going to have the outing he had in the first inning when he loaded the bases with nobody out.
Koen Davis reached on the dropped third strike, Kolten Hurt singled to center and Genealla was hit by a pitch. Leach came back by striking out the next three batters to keep Sweeny off the board.
Leach’s final line was five innings, 15 strikeouts, two runs on two hits allowed and one walk on 84 pitches.
Sweeny used four pitchers Saturday night, with Howell being the most effective with his one hit allowed and three strikeouts over one inning. Ballejo was a triple short of the cycle, finishing 3-for-3 with a walk, two-run home run and three runs scored.
In other Sweeny Little League action, the 11U team won the District 18 championship with wins Friday and Saturday against El Campo, and the 10U team won Game 1 of their District 18 series Saturday against El Campo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.