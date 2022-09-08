ANGLETON
District play begins this week for Angleton, and the Wildcats are looking forward to the challenge.
Friday’s District 10-5A, D-I opener against Manvel (1-1) kicks off a stretch of facing three state-ranked teams the next four weeks for the Wildcats (1-1).
“This Friday’s game could be for the district championship; you don’t know that yet,” Wildcats coach Jason Brittain said. “There are so many teams in our district that are playing well right now — I think every team in our district won last week except for one, and most of them won handily.
“This could be for a playoff spot, and this could be for a district championship.”
Angleton will travel to Iowa Colony to play the Mavericks on Friday at Freedom Field.
Angleton is 1-5 all-time against Manvel. Its lone win came in 2008.
The Mavs are coming off a 41-27 victory over West Brook last week after losing their season opener to Shadow Creek — the first meeting ever between the two Alvin ISD schools.
Manvel entered the season inexperienced.
The team lost 41 players from a year ago and returned three starters, including one on defense. The journey through the first two games for Manvel has been good and bad, Mavs coach Kevin Hall said.
“We made progress from Game 1 to Game 2,” he said.
The Mavs mustered 10 first downs and 196 yards of offense and surrendered 430 yards against Shadow Creek. In the Week 2 win, Manvel doubled its first down total, accumulated 442 yards of offense and aside from a 20-point third quarter, the defense held West Brook in check.
“We have 20 new starters that understand how important it is to ‘grow up’ in a hurry,” Hall said. “Our district is very difficult, and playing two good teams to start the year has helped them understand the importance of doing the little things right.”
While Manvel has dealt with bouts of inconsistency as it navigates through an inexperienced team, the Wildcats have also had their share of inconsistent play.
Angleton surrendered a 16-point lead to fall to Creek Lake in the season opener but rebounded defensively for a 17-7 victory over Clear Lake last week.
“Last week, defensively, we played well. Offensively, we were inconsistent,” Brittain said. “If you look at the first game, the offense was able to move the ball better and defensively; we played well at times, but we were inconsistent.
“And a lot of that has to deal with the type of players you are playing against. Last week against Clear Lake, they have two Power 5 kids on their defense — they have one going to Texas and another who has been offered by Georgia. So sometimes, those things are relative to who you are playing.”
Complicating matters on offense is the situation at quarterback.
Season-opening starter Kariyen Boniaby Goins suffered an injury but returned the next week to take snaps primarily at wide receiver. In practice Tuesday, Goins was taking snaps on offense but was also wearing a boot.
In his place has been junior quarterback Reagan Cade, who is 19-of-34 for 160 yards, one touchdown and one interception. When asked who would start Friday, Brittain was non-committal.
“We are going to put the players out there that give us the best chance,” Brittain said. “We are not afraid to play multiple people,” he said. “I’m not going to say who the starting quarterback is going to be, so Manvel knows, but we expect to play different quarterbacks in different situations in the game to cater to their strengths.
“Kariyen is an explosive athlete, and he brings the ability to be a threat both running and throwing. You bring Reagan in, and he has more quarterback experience. He played quarterback a little bit last year on varsity when we had some injuries, he’s played JV quarterback, so he’s got more time at the quarterback position in our system.”
The possibility of using two signal callers makes preparing a challenge, Hall said. Manvel’s front seven comes in with four sacks, and nine quarterback hurries.
“Both of their QBs are good and present different kinds of problems for a defense,” he said. “In terms of our front seven, for any defense to be successful, they must be good up front.
“We have to maintain gap integrity and try to disrupt two good QBs. That’s easier said than done.”
While the quarterback position is unsettled, there is confidence in the backfield.
Running back Deseahn Thomas has 150 yards on 30 carries and two scores, and he has been the rock for the Wildcats’ offense the last two seasons, especially last year when the team also incorporated a two-quarterback system.
“He is a high-character kid, he’s a captain, he is a leader and on the field, he displays his toughness,” Brittain said. “He is a consistent player because he is consistent in everything he does in life.”
Aside from the defense’s season-opening performance, Angleton’s unit has put solid numbers together.
Angleton has created pressure, racking up 12 sacks through the first two games as a team, 18 tackles for a loss and 13 quarterback hurries. The Wildcats’ defense has also produced nine passes defensed and five forced fumbles — four recovered.
“We are sacking the quarterback, creating negative plays, we are getting turnovers, our kids are playing hard, and we tackled well last week; that was a bright spot for us,” Brittain said. “We are looking for us to continue to evolve as we go.”
Despite Manvel’s inexperience, Brittain knows the Northern Brazoria County team has talent.
“They might not be very experienced, but when you turn the film on, you are still seeing the same things that you always see when you play Manvel,” he said. “You see a lot of big kids that are strong and can run.”
Quarterback Kaeden Smith is one of the returning starters on offense. The senior is 19-of-45 passing for 201 yards, one touchdown and one interception through two games, but he can also run. Smith averages 7.6 yards per carry and has scored three times.
“He is a big threat, and he is a big part of what they do,” Brittain said.
The Mavs have been rotating running backs Steve Polk (20 carries, 102 yards, two touchdowns) and Andrew Riley (24 carries, 92 yards) through the first two games, Brittain said.
“We think both are good running backs, and with their quarterback being able to run — both running the ball and scrambling — they create some issues,” he said.
Regardless of the outcome Friday night, the goal is for the Wildcats not to get too high or too low, Brittain said. Last year, Angleton’s early success in district play galvanized the team to the playoffs. Brittain went on to say that four quality teams in the district are ranked in the top 15 in the state — including Manvel, Foster, who Angleton plays next week, Magnolia West and Fulshear.
“We know we’ve got to be ready every week,” Brittain said. “With the way our district is, you have to have that mentality each and every week. Throughout the year, there are going to be moments when things are going great, and there are going to be moments when things are tough, and you can’t be up and down.
“You have to be that flat line because you play someone well every week.”
