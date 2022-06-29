CLUTE — Jay Zeller knew nothing about Brazosport ISD or the area when he took the athletics director position in April.
Except that there was a beach.
“My wife,” Zeller said jokingly when asked what enticed him to come to Brazosport ISD. “My wife loves the beach and has always told me throughout my career, ‘If you could ever get to the beach.’
“Joking aside, it’s a place deep down I know she loves. My wife followed me throughout my career; whether it was coaching or moving into admin, it was always about what was my next step. And she was great. Her, my kids and I would move.”
The Zellers are ready to settle down and start something new at Brazosport ISD, where Zeller is wrapping up his second month as the district’s new AD. Rachelle will be a teacher at Brazoswood High School in the fall.
The district announced April 15 that Zeller would be its new AD, and he officially took over for Alan Weddell on May 9. Zeller left his role as AD at Robinson ISD — a suburb of Waco — after a two-year stint at the district.
“Our biggest thing right now is we are not from here, so we need to be a part of the community and to do that, we’ve got to learn,” Zeller said.
For someone who has spent a good part of his professional life as a coach and administrator, the journey he took to get to Brazoria County is unconventional yet effective.
GROWING UP
Zeller grew up in the Dallas metroplex until he moved to a small community in East Texas in the eighth grade.
“I didn’t have grand visions of going into the military and making it my lifelong path,” Zeller said. “I went to the Air Force to get out of Smalltownville. I could have gone to college, my grades were fine, maybe athletically, who knows, but it was about getting out and starting my life.”
Jay and Rachelle got married the summer after he graduated high school. He went to the Air Force and was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana for four years, working for security forces.
Zeller completed half his college education in the Air Force before working as a private investigator, which caused a lot of travel for Zeller and ate into his time to be a father.
“It was a good living, but it wasn’t a good living,” he said. “Financially, it was very sound, but I was living in hotels without my wife.”
Zeller powered through his final two years of undergrad to earn a bachelor’s degree in history and a minor in secondary education at the University of Texas at Tyler.
Shortly after, he got a coaching job at Lampasas. He would later get his master’s degree in education administration from Lamar University.
Growing up, Zeller played soccer and then football and baseball when he moved to East Texas, but oddly enough, the coaching began in the Air Force.
“I played in some adult leagues in the Air Force, and they are not organized, so there has to be someone to step up and coach,” Zeller said. “That’s where my taste of coaching came when I was in the Air Force playing on the base league soccer team. It is not anywhere near the same, but it gave me the taste, and when I went back to school, I knew I wanted to go for education.
“I was going to teach and coach; that was always the plan once I set my sights on it.”
THE EXPERIENCE
Zeller believes his accomplishments at Robinson stemmed from the experience during his five years as the assistant athletics director at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, he said.
At Grapevine-Colleyville, the district passed a bond in 2016 and took on a large construction project, much like Brazosport ISD since passing its 2019 bond passage. He learned the various construction stages.
“It was good to be on those committees, whether it was the planning phase and then the construction of things,” Zeller said. “All of the stuff that comes with the behind the scenes is where you learn what it is all about and how to get there.”
That experience set him up at Robinson, a smaller community and a district with limited resources following a bond failure in 2019. Projects had to come out of a fund balance or the general budget, Zeller said.
“What we needed had to be smart and tactical in how we approached what we were going to do,” he said.
During Zeller’s tenure, the district’s most significant need was updated scoreboards in every sport and level of competition.
“It was evident that that was project No.1, so how can we do that in Robinson, Texas, given the constraints?” he said. “We worked with Daktronics, who I worked with at Grapevine-Colleyville … so I worked with the same people, and we developed a new partnership agreement.
“It was probably the first three quarters of the first year was spent planning, and my first true summer between years one and two was to install. So last year was recognizing the people who helped with the sponsors and tied up loose ends.”
His other coaching experiences included Mansfield, Jacksonville and Kennedale.
HERE AND NOW
It’s just Jay and Rachelle, celebrating their 28th anniversary about a week or two ago, with the couple’s three children now adults.
The Zellers were happy at Robinson as life began to stabilize in a down-to-earth community.
Still, Jay saw the Brazosport ISD AD job opening and reached out to Brazoswood principal Rita Pintavalle, who he worked with at Kennedale when she was the principal there and he was the school soccer coach.
The two often spoke via email, and the Zellers visited the Brazosport area for a weekend and took the positions.
“I thought, ‘This would definitely make her (Rachelle) happy, and it looks like an awesome place to be,’” Zeller said. “I knew nothing about the district or where it was going other than my short talks with Mrs. Pintavalle.
“It was more about Rachelle and I with our kids being gone and us being in a place where this is where we want to be. It makes her happy, it is good for me career-wise and it is good for us.”
HIS ROLE
Zeller is excited about the progress Brazosport ISD is making with the bond work and the vision leadership has established.
“Of course, I have played no part in that, but I am extremely thankful for the minds that came together. It is a beautiful package of things they came up with and that the community supported,” he said. “It is exciting for an outsider like myself to know that there’s that connection and commitment from the community but also the vision from the administration to do the things we are looking at now. And hopefully, by the end of next summer, open up the facility at B’port and talk about those great things.”
Zeller’s task is to continue Weddell’s vision for Brazosport ISD, he said. Zeller will oversee the beginning and end of the work at Brazosport High School, including upgrades at the softball and baseball fields, tennis courts and Hopper Field, and a new fieldhouse.
“I’m looking forward to that,” he said. “It is the fun part of the job. It is a lot of the job, but it is fun because you are getting to witness a change in the district that kids and the community can be proud of.”
While Zeller’s coaching days could be over, he misses building relationships and developing kids, which is difficult for an AD to do.
However, that doesn’t mean he cannot connect with coaches and help them develop kids.
“I am still that head coach of X program; now I just coach adults,” Zeller said. “We are going to do things that continue to grow us … we will have a committed time where we get together, not as a whole group, but where they can learn from me, and I can learn from them.
“It is more of a roundtable instead of me leading and lecturing.”
That growth includes the staff doing a book study on Stephen Mackey and Damon West’s new book, “The Locker Room: How Great Teams Heal, Hurt, Overcome Adversity and Build Unity,” and studying Mackey’s other character development materials.
“We are going to dive deep into character development, which some would think is strictly for the kids, but when committing to it, you realize as adults, we learn just as much about those lessons as the kids do,” Zeller said. “If we as adults can commit to growing and modeling that, the kids are going to follow what we do. Coaches, whether in the weight room or whatever, we will tell kids how they need to get the extra reps in — whatever their catchphrase is — for doing the little things that set them apart.
“We have to model those things; in our world, it is in professional development and personal growth. We are not getting reps in the weight room, throwing a football or kicking a soccer ball in our life, so those other reps are in personal growth. That will be one of our strong points that we will get behind.”
