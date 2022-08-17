WEST COLUMBIA
Who said kids can’t compete against adults?
A few local youth competed in the adult division of the Grit Games and finished in the top 10 of their respective division — with one winning it all.
Sixteen-year-old Joshua Richardson of Freeport finished seventh overall in the Pro Men’s Division, 15-year-old Justice Borne of Angleton won the Open Division and his sister, 16-year-old Charity Borne, competed in the Pro Women’s, placing third. Laysa Stanford, 16, of West Columbia, and Melody Borne, 13, competed in the Grit Series, a team competition, but the results were unavailable.
“We had easily 60 people there, and the pro divisions had about 18,” Richardson said.
The annual competition took place Aug. 6 with the open individual and team division events and Aug. 7 with the Pro Division contest at Grit Fitness in West Columbia.
The five teenagers have competed in the Grit Fitness events before, and a year of experience helped them beat their older counterparts.
“All of my life, I have loved doing obstacle course-style races, but then there wasn’t much of that where I grew up,” said Richardson, who was born in Cape Town, South Africa and raised in Canada. “So when I moved out here, late one night, we were driving, and we just happened to come through West Columbia when we saw a sign that said Grit Fitness. The next day I searched for it, and one day I stopped in, talked to the owner and saw him doing some workouts. That’s how I got in on it.”
During the Grit Games, participants will compete in five obstacle course race-specific events that test elements of running, strength and obstacle proficiency and culminate with a final event testing the participants’ overall endurance, the Grit Fitness website states.
Cash prizes go to competitors that reach podium in the top three in the Pro Division. Open Division competitors received a trophy and a spot on the podium.
“It’s fun to compete in competitions like this because it tests everything from your mental strength to your physical strength, your endurance and your speed,” Richardson said. “They get really creative in how they do it.”
Richardson finished seventh overall, including 18th in strength, 10th in speed, second in obstacle, sixth in OCR and eighth in endurance. Justice won the Open Division by placing first in three of the five events and second in the other two.
“This is my second time doing it,” Justice said. “The first time, I jumped in, not knowing what I was doing. I think I won it this year because I go to Grit to work out almost every day. I think I have gotten stronger, and I am more confident than last year.”
Charity took third overall, with her best finish being in obstacle with a runner-up score of 28.04. This year was the first time she competed in the OCR, where she took third with a score of 30.73, she said.
“Every year is always different,” Charity said. “That’s what I like about it; it is never the same thing every year.”
The simplest way to qualify for the Grit Games Pro Division is to win an OCR and finish in the top three, Richardson said.
If a competitor attends one of the Spartan Games or other similar events and podiums at those events, they will qualify.
Open Division and team competitions participants only need to sign up.
“I compete in the Grit and the Spartan,” Richardson said. “Spartan is like this, but it goes on a much larger scale. Usually, they will put the course in a random place where there are rough terrain, mountains, hills and valleys. They will make you do obstacles that will get you wet, muddy and dirty. It is like everything we do at Grit, just bigger.”
When Richardson competed in the Grit Games last year, he was timid and unsure how everything worked, but he said repetitions in the competitions gave him confidence.
“You start learning about your strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “So for the Grit Games this year, it was cool to see them take obstacles from previous years and obstacles that none of us have seen before and put them into one big event.
“I came into this year hoping to finish it, and I came out in seventh place, which was cool.”
The Grit Games is beneficial for someone like Richardson, who is a cadet for both the Angleton fire and police departments.
“On top of the Grit Games itself, one of the biggest things that I love about it is the volunteers,” Richardson said. “It’s really cool to see everyone working together to make this happen because, without all of the volunteers, we couldn’t do this.”
