Brazosport Christian concluded a successful 2022 season with a handful of players named to the All-District 8-1A volleyball team.
The Lady Eagles (9-3, 17-16-1) finished second in the district to Second Baptist University-Model (9-3).
The Lady Eagles were bidistrict champions after beating Covenant Academy, 3-1, but saw their season end in the area round to Faith Academy in straight sets.
First-team selections for the Lady Eagles were Christy Essy and Hannah Kimbrough. The rest of the first-team honorees were Living Stones Christian’s Sydney Adjei, Kirsten Bickham, Camber Alyse Middleton and Erin Tristyn Poole; Second Baptist School’s Courtlyn Dennard, Bethany Uribe and Emerson Adair; Emma Elizabeth Paily of Divine Christian Academy; and Noa Geralnik or Robert M. Beren Academy.
Second-teamers for BCS included Faith Simmons, JuliAnna Crews and Brooklyn Sheffield.
The rest of the district’s second-team selections were Living Stones Christian’s Alysa Hobson, Brooklyn Nicole Pitkin and Aliyah Chendas Khim; Family Christian Academy’s Emilee Richardson and Alyssa Chavez; Second Baptist School University-Model’s Sawyer Pontin and Sara Shumilak; Kathryn Colleen of Baytown Christian; and Ella Grace of Divine Savior Academy.
Several Angleton Christian School players were named to the Texas Christian Athletic League District 6-2A volleyball teams and the TCAL all-state teams.
First-team all-district selections included Ambryn Tribble and Zoe Mendez; second-teamers were Sophia Saenz and Jill Christian; and Kendall Smith and Ravyn Williams both received honorable mention accolades.
All-state honorees included Tribble and Mendez as first-team selections and Saenz as a second-teamer.
The Lady Warriors (5-5, 7-14) finished fourth in the district before advancing to the TCAL state tournament, where Angleton Christian School lost both its matches, to Salem Sayers Baptist Academy and Humble Christian.
