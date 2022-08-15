IOWA COLONY — The Iowa Colony Pioneers begin their inaugural football campaign this month with a team consisting entirely of sophomores and freshmen.
The Iowa Colony squad will be led by first-year head coach Ray Garza, who now has connections to all four Alvin ISD football programs.
After he played football for Alvin High School and graduated in 2001, Garza had assistant coaching stints at Manvel High School beginning in 2008 and Shadow Creek High School in 2016.
Garza was part of a 2019 Shadow Creek team that won a 5A, D-I state championship and was also on the 2011 Manvel team that advanced to the state finals.
Iowa Colony will face countless tests in District 12-4A, D-I. The Pioneers will square off in a tough seven-team district against Stafford, Brazosport, Navasota, El Campo, Bay City and Needville.
Iowa Colony will have notable players getting their first varsity action, including running back Jacody Miles expected to gain a lot of touches out of the backfield. Miles will be accompanied by wide receivers Gregory Guidry, Nolynn Haygood and Wyatt Hanley, offensive lineman Michael Howard and offensive linemen Jayden Simmons and Tyson Windham.
The Pioneers will be led on defense by defensive end Christopher Johnson, defensive backs Chandler Love and Haydon Caston and linebacker Zeldyn Goldon.
The Pioneers will open the season Aug. 26 at Fort Bend Christian Academy.
