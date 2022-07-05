Firecracker 4 Age Group results JOEL LUNA joel.luna@thefacts.com Joel Luna Author email Jul 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 14 and YoungerFemaleChloe Simmons, 30:49.8Melody Borne, 37:09.3Triniti Whitley, 39:08.1MaleJustin Borne, 25:28Brayden Smith, 29:16.2Michael Hernandez, 34.38.415-19FemaleCharity Borne, 28:37.5Jordan Harvey, 29:10.4Juliana Funk, 29:48.1MaleRiley Kuhlman, 22:22.1Diego Moya, 22:48.5Charlie Patton, 22:49.420-29FemaleMadison Habeck, 28:18.9Mariane Pereira, 31:33.7Abigail Pearson, 34:08.2MaleElliott Pearson, 26:59.1Edmund Franklin, 27:03.01Danny Shade, 28:37.530-39FemaleBethany Leavens, 30:02Jennifer Martin, 30:41.2Lisa Sirmon Whitlow, 33:19.7MaleDustin Darakhshan, 23:01.3Michael Land, 28:09.6Clint Stroud, 30:49.340-49FemaleLena Nguyen, 35:19.1Jill Reioux, 37:25.2Melissa Edge-Taylor, 39:09.6MaleJames Hicks, 29:52Nathan Mitterling, 31:40.6Brian Zielke, 34:35.950-59FemaleSusan Smith, 35:47.9Heather Parker, 39:00Sandy Arguijo, 40:09.9MaleEdward Madenjian, 31:13.3Craig Kennon, 34:08.3Brian Habeck, 34:30.860-69FemaleCyndi Rickey, 36:51.8Melissa Reuscher, 41:21.2Leslie Bateman, 42:33.3MaleRandall Robinson, 45:23Greg Kidd, 46:06.2William Behr, 48:17.870 & olderFemaleCarol Parker, 52:35.7MaleLenord Burns, 34:55.9Bob Trainman, 57:32.5 Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160 or at joel.luna@thefacts.com 