14 and Younger

Female

Chloe Simmons, 30:49.8

Melody Borne, 37:09.3

Triniti Whitley, 39:08.1

Male

Justin Borne, 25:28

Brayden Smith, 29:16.2

Michael Hernandez, 34.38.4

15-19

Female

Charity Borne, 28:37.5

Jordan Harvey, 29:10.4

Juliana Funk, 29:48.1

Male

Riley Kuhlman, 22:22.1

Diego Moya, 22:48.5

Charlie Patton, 22:49.4

20-29

Female

Madison Habeck, 28:18.9

Mariane Pereira, 31:33.7

Abigail Pearson, 34:08.2

Male

Elliott Pearson, 26:59.1

Edmund Franklin, 27:03.01

Danny Shade, 28:37.5

30-39

Female

Bethany Leavens, 30:02

Jennifer Martin, 30:41.2

Lisa Sirmon Whitlow, 33:19.7

Male

Dustin Darakhshan, 23:01.3

Michael Land, 28:09.6

Clint Stroud, 30:49.3

40-49

Female

Lena Nguyen, 35:19.1

Jill Reioux, 37:25.2

Melissa Edge-Taylor, 39:09.6

Male

James Hicks, 29:52

Nathan Mitterling, 31:40.6

Brian Zielke, 34:35.9

50-59

Female

Susan Smith, 35:47.9

Heather Parker, 39:00

Sandy Arguijo, 40:09.9

Male

Edward Madenjian, 31:13.3

Craig Kennon, 34:08.3

Brian Habeck, 34:30.8

60-69

Female

Cyndi Rickey, 36:51.8

Melissa Reuscher, 41:21.2

Leslie Bateman, 42:33.3

Male

Randall Robinson, 45:23

Greg Kidd, 46:06.2

William Behr, 48:17.8

70 & older

Female

Carol Parker, 52:35.7

Male

Lenord Burns, 34:55.9

Bob Trainman, 57:32.5

Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160 or at joel.luna@thefacts.com

