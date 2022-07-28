My latest new coach feature on Sweeny volleyball coach Patricia Johnson has nearly wrapped up what has seemed like an endless number of stories on the new positions in our sports coverage area.
That list of new coaches and athletic directors includes five in Danbury, three from Columbia, two from Sweeny, two each from Brazoswood and Brazosport, a new swim coach at Angleton, a coaching change in football for Brazosport Christian School and a new athletics director for Brazosport ISD. That list — from October to today — does not include coaches for new athletics at Iowa Colony, which opens its high school this fall.
There has been a concern from others I have talked to regarding the sudden turnover. While I agree a strong turnover rate in a district can seem alarming, I see it as something positive.
Schools with the most coaching changes — Danbury and Columbia — have programs that have either been solid for several years or are up and coming.
That would include Danbury football, which made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade, and volleyball, another playoff program last fall. As I have written before, Rusty Sample as the district’s new AD, was the right move. Softball, of course, has been a powerhouse at Danbury.
Columbia has its own powerhouse program in girls soccer, now in the hands of Caitlin Riley and Alyssa Laker — who built a nice resume as a head coach at Cy Springs and was an assistant at Brazoswood — is eager to make the Lady ’Necks volleyball program better. The Lady ’Necks were also a playoff team in volleyball a season ago.
Daniel Huffman built a solid swim program at Angleton, a program taken over by another coach with an excellent track record in Ginger LaRaia. Danny Youngs was able to get the Buccaneers off the ground in his final season as B’wood’s football coach before heading to Brenham, which has opened the door for the Joe Dale Cary tenure at the 6A school.
Sweeny programs in girls basketball and volleyball were also playoff teams last season.
The most significant change is Jay Zeller taking over as the new athletics director for Brazosport ISD. Zeller comes to Southern Brazoria County with good experience in his time with Robinson and Grapevine-Colleyville and has a good approach at Brazosport ISD.
In talking with most of these coaches, they all feel excited about joining their respective programs. While that excitement could be tempered as their seasons kick off and their teams go in whatever direction, it has to be a nice breath of fresh air to inject that mentality into your program create a positive environment for student-athletes.
Many departures were also for good reasons.
In Danbury, Matthew Bowles stopped coaching to follow in his late father’s footsteps and take on an administrative role at another school. Former Panthers football coach Trey Herrmann rebuilt his resume to return to a higher-level program.
At Brazoswood, Youngs got the job as the district athletics director, not limited to campus AD like he was at B’wood. In Columbia, Brad Harrington built a Columbia girls soccer program from the ground up and is looking to do the same at Iowa Colony — a district expected to grow beyond its inaugural 4A classification.
Alan Weddell retired from his position as Brazosport ISD athletics director.
Referring to a story I wrote about Clayton Odom’s second season at Sweeny and the laundry list of coaching changes that have followed, my understanding is it is naive not to expect change when a new AD comes to a district.
Some new coaches are returning to their roots with their new gig.
The aforementioned Johnson is returning to her alma mater, and Riley and Laker resume the working relationship they built during their time at Cy Springs. Laker also is a returning alumna.
New Brazosport girls basketball coach LaShaye Thompson was named the teacher of the year at Brazosport High School and is taking her teaching talents to the court.
Many of these coaches are young and eager to start their coaching and teaching careers, and having happy employees at any workplace is always a plus. While change can be scary and sometimes concerning, in a growing area with improving programs, change can also keep things fresh and exciting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.