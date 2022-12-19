DANBURY
Despite Danbury’s struggles shooting the ball in Monday’s District 24-3A opener against Van Vleck, it came down to a 2:57 stretch between the first and second quarters, which set the tone for the rest of the game.
The Panthers drew within three, their smallest deficit of the game, with 1:59 left in the opening quarter, but the Leopards went on a 9-0 run that included the first 58 seconds of the second quarter. Danbury never drew within 10 after that, as the Panthers lost 71-40 at Danbury High School.
The Panthers (0-1, 3-12) shot 16-of-63 (25.3 percent) from the floor, including a 1-of-16 mark in the fourth quarter. The Panthers had good looks when driving down the lane but only converted a few of those looks. Jump shots were also not falling Monday for a team beginning their journey for a second straight playoff appearance this season.
“For the most part, we have been shooting the ball pretty well, better than last year,” Panthers coach Nathan Strickland said. “I would have to look back at the numbers, but this was probably our worst shooting game that we’ve had this season, with the exception of one or two.”
Van Vleck led 10-2 through the first 4:46 of the first quarter, with Danbury going 1-of-12 from the floor.
The Panthers’ fortunes changed with Kamrin McKinney finding Gio Torres as the senior drained a shot from downtown to make it 10-5 with 3:26 left in the quarter.
One possession later, Hunter Vavrecka hit Mason Mitchell, who drove the lane and connected for a bucket with 1:59 to close the gap to 10-7.
The Leopards finished the final 1:30 strong, beginning with the second of six first-half 3-pointers, this one by Peyton Huerta. Hector Mares made two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to give Van Vleck a 15-7 lead.
The Leopards continued their run to open the second quarter with a 3-pointer by Huerta and a foul shot by Micah Burks to conclude the 9-0 run and give the Leopards a 19-7 lead at the 7:02 mark of the second quarter.
The Leopards went 2-of-5 from the floor during that run, while the Panthers went 0-of-5 with three turnovers. Van Vleck outscored Danbury 21-13 in the second quarter thanks to an 8-of-16 shooting clip in those eight, while Danbury shot 5-of-14 (35.7 percent). The Leopard used the 3-point ball to get their rally courtesy of a 6-of-9 mark, including five from Cameron Austin, who finished with 15 points.
“They shot the ball well, and I think this game came down to misses and makes,” Strickland said. “They shot the ball better than we did. We’ve been shooting in practice, and we’ll keep working on it. Sometimes, you have an off-night shooting, and you have to move on.”
Both teams were even in the third quarter.
Danbury shot 7-of-14, led by two field goals each by McKinney and Torres, but Van Vleck put the game away in the fourth quarter on 8-of-13 shooting and an 18-4 outscoring.
“We were just kind of searching,” Strickland said. “We usually have spurts in the game where we get back in it, and we can utilize our pressure, but we weren’t making shots, and that didn’t allow us to get into our press.
“Van Vleck did a good job. We had to play their game, and we weren’t able to pressure the way we normally do.”
Torres led the Panthers with 14 points, followed by seven each from McKinney and Mason Ahart.
Corey Austin’s 22 points led Van Vleck. Burks added nine.
Despite the district-opening loss, Strickland believed the Panthers were making a turn.
The Panthers opened the season 1-10 but had won two of the last three games entering Monday. The lone loss during that stretch was a two-point overtime last week to Class 6A Northbrook.
“We didn’t play as well as we did Tuesday and in those two wins that we had, but I think we are playing well, we’ve lost to some good teams, and we have to go to East Chambers, so we will see some good teams there,” Strickland said. “We are there; we just have to string it together for four quarters.”
Following a tournament next week at East Chambers, the Panthers will open the new year with a home game Jan. 3 against Brazos.
