CLUTE
The Brazoswood Bucs ended a 10-year playoff drought last week and are rewarded by playing a football powerhouse. However, if the Bucs want to be another Shadow Creek, they must go through the Alvin ISD school to get to that point.
The Bucs (7-3) will face the Sharks (10-0) at 7 p.m. today in a Class 6A, Region 3 bidistrict game at Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field in Iowa Colony. The Sharks are in their fifth year of existence and are three seasons removed from a state championship. In the last two years, the Sharks have gone a combined 15-7.
This year, however, the Sharks have a balanced offense averaging 41.1 points per game and a dynamic defense.
Senior quarterback Duke Butler has played in four games this season but has started the last two. He is 56-of-84 passing for 768 yards, 12 touchdowns and an interception.
“He does a good job of finding open receivers and getting rid of the ball quickly,” Brazoswood coach Joe Dale Cary said. “So they will RPO (run-pass option) you and do a good job of finding your weakness and exploiting it. We need to mix up coverages on them and make them guess.
“It will be a little bit of a chess game, but we need to limit the big plays.”
Sophomore quarterback Jacorey Watson picked up the slack with Butler out. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 915 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
While the Sharks have passed for 1,700 yards, the team has racked up 1,858 yards on the ground.
Three rushers have at least 300 yards, led by Tylik Burton with 588 yards on 83 carries and five touchdowns. Jacob Washington has 541 yards and six touchdowns, and Justin Qualls has rushed for 339 yards and reached the end zone six times.
“They are very balanced,” Cary said. “We have been able to load the box to limit the run and force teams to pass, which has worked out for us in the past. It is tough to do that with these guys because they can hurt you through the air.”
Joshua Best is the Sharks’ leading receiver with 22 receptions, 405 yards and five scores. Washington has 351 receiving yards and five scores, and Dane Jones has 349 yards and three touchdowns.
Shadow Creek, however, is led by its 3-4 defense.
No opponent has scored more than 27 points on the Sharks this season, and the team allows 11 points per game.
Senior Sean Gilbert leads the team with 53 tackles and six for a loss, followed by Scott Koumado with 33 tackles, 23 solo. Zion Taylor has a team-high five sacks and eight quarterback hurries, followed by Darius Moon with four sacks. The Sharks’ defense has 11 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries and 10 forced fumbles.
“They are the most athletic defense we have played all year,” Cary said. “All 11 of their guys on the field can run, and there is speed everywhere. They have Division I-type kids on the field, and it will be the best defense we’ll have played all year.
“At the end of the day, they hang their hat on their defense. The offense is extremely good, but the defense is the strength of their team.”
The Bucs ride into the postseason with momentum following their 52-24 victory over Clear Lake last week to secure the final spot for the playoffs.
Brazoswood outscored the Falcons 28-7 in the second half, outgained Lake 559-422 yards, and had its best rushing game in weeks with 388 yards.
“The defense, especially in the second half, rose to the occasion,” Cary said. “The pick-six from Jayden (Blackmon) was big, and anytime you do that, it puts some questions in that quarterback’s mind. We were able to do a few things to limit them, and we did a good job of disguising coverages.”
Offensively, the Bucs have transitioned to a triple option concept, which was effective last week. Quarterback Isaac Ponce passed for 171 yards and two touchdowns and 144 rushing yards and a score. Jose Trevino had his best performance since the team’s district opener against Clear Creek with 127 rushing yards, and Anthony Trevino ran for 106 yards on six carries and three scores.
“It’s been good for us,” Cary said. “It’s Jose running the ball and Isaac and Anthony on the edge. Those are three of our best guys, and one of them has the ball in their hands, and luckily, the defense isn’t sure who is going to get it, and it forces the defense to play assignment football.”
Wideout Kade Bengtson continued to power through his comeback season from a torn ACL and meniscus with eight receptions, 143 yards and two touchdowns last week.
“Kade is one of the hardest working kids on our team, and he is extremely driven,” Cary said. “He wants to be the best at whatever he is doing. He is a great route runner, and he has worked hard at that over the summer when he would spend a lot of extra time after our workouts.
“He does a lot of the little things to give himself an edge, he is a huge part of our offense and you haven’t seen the last of Kade. He is going to get to play on Saturday somewhere.”
Cary will be looking for his superstars to finish what they started — putting together a team that has its sights set on being great, someone like Shadow Creek.
“That is the kind of program we all want to be,” Cary said. “We want to play on Thanksgiving; we want to play in December — an old coach taught me a long time ago that teams are remembered for playing in December. They are definitely one of the pinnacles of high school football programs, and it’s where we want to get. We want to be that program where people look at the bracket and say, ‘Oh shoot, we’ve got to go through Brazoswood.’
“We have to go through Shadow Creek, and they have earned that right.”
The game can be heard at brazosportisd.net.
