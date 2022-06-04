Columbia High School will be sending 18 shooters to this year’s Texas Parks and Wildlife AG Clays 381 State Tournament.
Columbia will get its opportunities in different categories Monday and Tuesday at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio.
“They have been a great group to work with and are very responsible,” Columbia shooting coach Ashley Harriman said. “Most of them qualified by competing at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Junior Shootout and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Young Guns Shoot. Now we will get to see how they perform.”
Those headed to state are Reese Hardwick (captain), Ross Courts (captain), Lauryn Bailey, Cody Baxter, Clayton Bowen, Cody Bowen (graduate), Clint Brown (graduate), Kaden Davis, Bradford Erwin, Brody Gann, McKenzy Hall, Bryce Mann, Kaleb Parten, Madilyn Reed, Sydney Sorensen, Haley Thurber, Olivia Winegeart and Ryan Wright.
Those who placed in San Antonio at the Livestock Show & Rodeo included Baxter, 14th in sporting clays and 21st in trap; Hall, 14th in trap; Brown, 27th in trap and 30th in sporting clays; and Thurber, 29th in trap.
Both Hardwick and Courts are incoming seniors. As a freshman, Courts won the 2020 sporting clays state championship, and he will be looking for another title.
“By far, this season has been my best with all of my practicing and even with some of the tournaments I attended,” Courts said. “This year, I have won more buckles and prizes, so it’s been a good year.
“I’ve been working on keeping myself as calm as possible and trusting my instinct a bit more. If I can not think too much about what I am doing, I should be OK.”
To get in more practice, Courts will be attending a shoot Sunday in Kerrville.
Hardwick also came into his own. He picked up the sport as a freshman and is more confident this year.
“I am significantly more consistent than I have been the last two years, and my scores have just kept improving more and more,” Hardwick said. “I still remember my freshman year where I didn’t know much about shooting but have improved majorly and have gone to state each year. This year, I hope to do a lot better at state than in the first two years. My overall scores have just gone up, and my practice sessions have gone well.”
While he has high expectations for next week, Hardwick is also working to be a good captain.
“I am just trying to make everyone comfortable, and if I see something that I notice, I will go over and explain to them that I did that as well, but will show them how to fix it,” he said.
Brown and Bowen graduated last week. Brown was on the team for four seasons — making it to state all four years — and Bowen joined as a sophomore.
Brown tried to learn as much as possible in his freshman year.
“At one point, we went to Snook and got some lessons from an Olympic shooter,” Brown said. “I know that I learned things from him, and once I did, I started practicing harder and just caring more about the sport.
“I remember as a sophomore, I scored a 94 and finished in the 20s out of 600 or so shooters. If one doesn’t shoot a 98 or above in clays, they will not win it.”
He received a scholarship from Shriner University and will be able to continue his shooting career there.
Bowen has lofty goals going into his final high school competition.
“In three years, I’ve yet to shoot a 25 out of 25 trap, so that’s what I am aiming for,” Bowen said. “In practice, I have shot several 24s and 23s, but for some reason, that last one or two birds mess me up. It is the last shoot, and I am ready to get it on.”
Bowen grew up hunting with his parents and joined the Columbia program when he heard about the sport from friends during his sophomore year.
“The one thing that I learned as a sophomore was that shooting shotguns competitively is completely different than what you are taught at home,” he said. “I was taught to shoot with, closing one eye and looking down the barrel. But it’s the opposite of what you should be doing competitively. It took me some time to get used to and get out of that rut.”
His senior year has put him in a position to compete for something.
“By far my best year with my scores and just shooting more in the 20s out of 25 birds,” Bowen said. “My big goal this year is to finally get a 25 out of 25.”
Bowen will go to Tarleton State University to join the school’s bass fishing team.
Sorenson was voted the Columbia/Brazoria FFA president for her incoming junior year. She will be competing at state for the first time.
“I thought it was fun, and I gained a lot of experience,” Sorenson said. “I grew up on rifles, but I didn’t have much experience with shotguns, so it was brand new. It wasn’t too hard to figure them out, but shooting at moving targets was different to me instead of still ones.”
She is looking at the trap competition coming her way.
“Because we practiced that so much over the year, I have made a lot of progress in it,” she said. “I am nervous because it is state, but I have also improved a lot since the start.”
The trap team of Brown, Courts and Baxter was seventh out of 14 schools in last year’s state tournament. In mixed sporting, the team of Courts, Baxter and Reed placed ninth; the mixed trap team of Thurber, Reed and Wright were 12th; and the sporting clay team of Hardwick, Brown and Parten placed 13th.
