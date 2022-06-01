SWEENY
Reaching the UIL Class 4A Softball State Championship tournament was only part of the goal for the Sweeny Lady Dogs. Now its time to finish it.
Sweeny (30-9) will take on Bullard (40-3) in the first 4A semifinal at 4 p.m. today at Red & Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas in Austin. After going 10-2 in the Region IV playoffs the Lady Dogs come into the matchup with a six game win streak.
“I don’t want them to get caught up in the environment, the moment or the pressure of it,” Sweeny Lady Dog head coach Darian Harris said. “They cannot allow that to get to them because it is a bigger softball field. I’ve seen it where they get to the big stage and then they don’t play to their potential, because they are putting too much pressure on themselves.”
Keeping it simple and continuing to do the things that have been working is what Harris expects from her Lady Dogs.
“I don’t think they need to change anything; I think they have what it takes,” Harris said. “So we don’t have to do anything extra or anything out of the ordinary. Whenever we tend to overplay and try to do more things than we are not used to doing, that’s when we don’t play well. Whenever we stay true to who we are and take care of little things by staying relaxed and disciplined, we should be just fine.”
That approach has worked in putting away Columbia, Tuloso-Midway, Sinton, Fredericksburg and Ingleside during their playoff run.
Senior Corie Byrd is a possibility to start in the circle today against Bullard, and it just so happens Kaylee Paul, her future roommate at Stephen F. Austin, is on the opposing team.
“We have been talking since our season started this year and just wondering where our teams were going to wind up,” Byrd said. “And we both said the state tournament, and after every round we texted each other to see how each one of us did. On Saturday, I texted her because they were playing Game 3 of the series, and I asked her how it went and she responded, ‘We will see you in Austin.’”
Byrd has an idea of the type of player Paul is, as she leads Bullard with a .617 batting average.
“I’ve only met her once and that was at a camp at SFA in January and she is a slapper with good speed. I am excited to see her and then play against her and then play with her.”
The two teams mirror each other, Harris said.
“They seem a lot like us because they have big hitters along with good pitching,” Harris said. “Honestly, it looks similar to what we got as far as their lineup.”
Bullard won District 16 and also brings a 10-2 playoff record into today’s contest.
The Lady Panthers have power pitching with sophomore Anistyn Foster (18-1) and junior Hadi Fults (19-2).
In 122 2/3 innings, Foster has 217 strikeouts, allowing 16 earned runs with 46 walks and recording nine no-hitters.
Fults, in 91 1/3 innings, has 123 strikeouts with three no-hitters, 31 earned runs and 21 walks. It’s a duo that definitely could give the Lady Dogs fits.
“Foster seems like Corie as a rise ball pitcher, but again, as a team, we’ve been working on discipline hitting the past few weeks,” Harris said. “Last weekend I thought we played the most disciplined that we’ve ever played in a while.”
Fults also has power at the plate, batting .451 with 12 home runs. Berlyn Grossman is hitting .469 and Callie Bailey is at .437 for the Lady Panthers.
“By talking to our pitchers, we can tell them how to pitch to certain players,” Harris said. “But to us it’s not a shock to be facing the competition that we are facing, because we have seen it already.”
In her first full season of playing without an injury, Byrd wants the ball.
“She’s hungry because she wants the ball every time and wants to win,” Harris said. “She’s hungry and is just very competitive. I think every week she’s gotten stronger and stronger.”
Bullard is back at the state tournament after losing to eventual state champion Liberty in the semifinals a year ago.
The Lady Dogs last appearance was in 2011, also losing in the semifinals to West (9-7).
Sweeny’s only state title in softball happened in 1996 when they beat Bellville (7-6).
Iowa Park (37-3) and Liberty (36-6) will follow Sweeny-Bullard in the other semifinal, with the winners meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday for the 4A title.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.