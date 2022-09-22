Angleton is in Week 3 of the District 10-5A, D-I play, while everyone else will open their district schedule this week.
The Wildcats travel today to face new district foe Magnolia, while Sweeny travels to Wharton and Columbia visits Sealy to open the District 10-4A, D-II schedule. Brazosport Christian heads to St. Joseph Catholic looking to build on its first victory last week.
Iowa Colony has a bye this week.
ANGLETON (1-1, 2-2) AT MAGNOLIA (1-1, 2-2)
Today’s game will be the first between the teams since 1950, when the Wildcats won 13-12.
Angleton is coming off a 35-7 loss to state-ranked Foster last week, and the Bulldogs beat Terry, 42-14.
The Bulldogs lost a lot from last year’s bidistrict finalist season. Forty-four players left, 24 return, but just four starters are back. Running back Hunter Andrews is one of those returners. The big, physical back produced 103 yards on 16 carries and scored twice in the win over Terry.
Senior quarterback Montana Wells helps keep the Bulldogs’ offense balanced. Against Terry, Wells was 21-of-27 passing for 226 yards and three scores as the Bulldogs racked up 400 yards of offense and 23 first downs. Wells also threw five touchdowns in a 53-50 loss to Fulshear the week before.
The Wildcats will look to bounce back from last week’s loss that saw the team turn the ball over twice and not capitalize on the Falcons’ three giveaways.
Quarterback Adrian Ewells threw for 183 yards in his first game back with Angleton.
Angleton and Magnolia are district foes courtesy of the realignment during the spring.
COLUMBIA (0-0, 2-2) AT SEALY (0-0, 2-2)
Former district foes are back at it after a two-year hiatus.
The Roughnecks enter today’s District 10-4A, D-II showdown winners of two straight after starting the year 0-2.
Getting the running game up to speed has been the most significant difference for the ’Necks.
In the first two games, against Needville and Brazosport, Columbia managed 369 rushing yards, converted 18 percent (4-of-22) on third down and had no 100-yard rushers.
Against Randle and Iowa Colony, the ’Necks produced 951 rushing yards, five 100-yard rushers and converted 40 percent (8-of-20) on third down.
Sealy is going in the opposite direction.
After opening the season 2-0, the Tigers have lost two straight by a combined six points.
The Tigers have talented quarterback Dvonne Hmielewski at the controls. He is 56-of-87 passing for 725 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions and is a threat on the ground with a team-leading 359 yards on 82 carries and two scores.
Hmielewski is a lot like Brazosport quarterback Randon Fontenette with his dual-threat capabilities. The ’Necks kept Fontenette contained in the first half of their Week 2 matchup with Brazosport, but the Exporters rode Xavier Butler in the second half for the victory.
Receivers Haden Wernecke (21 receptions, 259 yards, two touchdowns) and Noah Washington (eight catches, 199 yards, two touchdowns) are Hmielewski’s top targets.
Columbia is 4-5 all-time against Sealy.
SWEENY (0-0, 1-3) AT WHARTON (0-0, 2-2)
The Tigers come in surpassing their win total from the last two years, both 0-10 campaigns. The Bulldogs will be looking to generate offense after enduring two shutout losses through the first four games.
Wharton returns 17 players and 10 starters from last season’s winless squad. Offensive production has primarily come from the running game.
Senior Raymond Hudson III leads the Tigers with 400 yards on 60 carries and six of the Tigers’ eight rushing touchdowns. Another returner, senior Rayshawn Hood, is second in rushing with 201 yards on 21 carries.
The Tigers’ defense has forced 14 fumbles, recovering five this season. Braedon Hawkins accounts for 10 of them through three games. Hood is the Tigers’ leading tackler with 31 stops, and Carlos Muratalla is second with 28.
The Bulldogs are averaging 16.2 points per game through the non-district schedule. Expect Sweeny to lean on sophomore running back Caden Jones, who leads the team with 161 yards on 34 carries and two touchdowns. Senior back Jaylyen Washington has been dealing with injuries, forcing the team to go with Jones and first-year starting quarterback Kyler Head, who has 104 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Sweeny is 25-34-2 all-time against Wharton.
BRAZOSPORT CHRISTIAN (1-0, 1-2) AT ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC (0-1, 1-3)
Eagles head coach Ricky Austin won his first game as a varsity head football coach last week in a 48-0 victory over TAPPS District 5-1A opponent Grace Christian. It was the program’s first shutout win since beating Katy Faith, 49-0, in Week 1 of the 2020 season. The 48 points were the most BCS scored in a game since putting up 50 in a Week 1 loss to Texas Christian last season.
Statistics from last week’s game were not available.
St. Joseph has been outscored 118-26 in the last two games. The team is off a 9-3 season and a district title last year, including a 58-7 victory over BCS in an Oct. 22 matchup.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.