Playing to extend the District 36 11U championship round one more day, the Brazoswood 11U All-Stars couldn’t muster enough offense in a 5-2 loss Tuesday night to Needville.
Needville went into the championship round unbeaten, including outscoring Angleton and Lamar, 25-0.
Down 5-2 going into their final at-bat in the top of the sixth, Brazoswood drew consecutive walks with no outs. Needville pitcher DJ Jablonski got a strikeout, but Jeandriel Toucet smacked a 3-1 pitch for a single to right field to load the bases.
Back to the top of the order, Raul Leon was looking for his first hit of the ball game as he lined a shot to the left side of the infield, but the third baseman made the snag.
With the bases still loaded, Jablonski struck out Garrett Graves to end the contest and make Needville the District 36 champions.
The Brazoswood All-Stars had fought off three elimination games after dropping a 17-16 opener to Lamar. Brazoswood reeled off three consecutive victories against Angleton (17-2), Alvin (20-4) and Lamar (7-6) to advance to the championship round, but the team had to Needville twice.
Needville started the scoring in the first inning with a couple of hits as Michael Raven drove in the first run. The Blue Jay All-Stars extended their lead with two outs in the bottom of the second courtesy of a two-run single by Jablonski to make it a 3-0 game.
In the top of the third, Brazoswood’s Dreylon Wiley got the team’s first hit of the game.
With a runner on first, Matt Garza hit a grounder to the third baseman but could not get the force at second, leaving runners on the corners. Leon’s grounder to short scored Brazoswood’s first run with one out.
Graves followed with a walk. Luke Kucera drilled a shot to center field, prompting Garza to round third and head home, but he was thrown out at home plate for the second out. Hunter Cain then flew out to end the threat, stranding two runners.
Needville added a run in the bottom of the third to extend its lead to 4-1.
Brazoswood got another run in the top of the fifth with Cain loading the bases on an error by the third baseman on a ground ball. CJ Calvin followed with a single to right field, but there was some confusion with the Brazoswood baserunners as they were tagged out at third base.
