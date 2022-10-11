SWEENY — People throughout Southern Brazoria County will have the opportunity to come together for one fall night to worship God.
Hopefully, the rain showers hold off, too.
Sweeny Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host Fields of Faith at 6 p.m. today at Bulldog Stadium. The event features Brazoria County singer Justin Gambino and Houston’s First Baptist Church Campus Pastor Malcolm Marshall as the speaker. Today’s worship is open to all ages and features free food and T-shirts.
The evening will consist of several worships led by Gambino and about 30 to 40 minutes of Marshall speaking before wrapping up the night with a couple of worships, Gambino said.
Gambino has led worship at several Fields of Faith get-togethers, he said.
“I am a worship leader, but I am more of a travel worship leader,” he said. “Even though I am from the area, I am usually out on the road traveling from church to church, school to school or conference to conference.
“My part is to dive into a ton of worship, lead everyone into worship and direct our gaze on God and his presence. You are kind of the gatekeeper to start worship, and even though I truly believe it isn’t always music, it is everything that we do, and it depends on how much time and energy you put into certain things.”
Sweeny is one of many schools throughout the state and nation hosting the event.
Fields of Faith is a student-led event inviting people to pray for, share with and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. Hosting it on an athletic field provides a neutral rally point where a community can come together, according to the Fields of Faith website.
Fields of Faith began in 2002 in Oklahoma and spread to Texas and Kansas in 2004. Today, more than 400 schools nationally host Fields of Faith, including a school in Alaska and Hawaii.
Gambino doesn’t know what to expect today at Bulldog Stadium but is hopeful people from Sweeny and the surrounding area attend.
“I remember when we did the one in Temple, we had 300 to 400 people come out to that one and filled up that gymnasium, and everyone left that super encouraged with full of hope and joy,” he said.
Rain was initially forecasted for the area, and Gambino thought the event would be moved to the high school’s gym if it were to rain. The school’s FCA director, Nichole Scoggins, could not be reached for comment.
“It’s a matter of turning our eyes to God and believing in faith that we are going to hear from him and know where to go from here in this journey we call life,” Gambino said.
