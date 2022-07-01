FREEPORT — Getting an early start to the 75th annual Fishin Fiesta, longtime angler William Hendrix had a record-breaking catch in the first few hours of the tournament Thursday.
Fishing at one of his regular spots, Hendrix broke the flounder (gigged) record with an 8.68-pound catch.
“The conditions were all right, and the tide was super low when I got started, and the tide was coming in at about 2 a.m. but it got stronger,” Hendrix said. “I had been seeing some OK flounders until I saw this one about 5 a.m. and it was like God put that fish right there for me to catch.
“I was rolling down this ledge, and those bigger flounders, they like to stay tight to those dropoffs. So this flounder had just gotten there and he wasn’t buried in the sand or the mud because it still had a lot of color and he hadn’t even settled in or had camouflaged itself just yet. When I rolled up on it, I knew it was big, but after I gigged it and then put my hands down on it and felt how big and thick it was, I said good night. I just pulled it out of the water and I could not believe my eyes.”
Hendrix’s catch eclipsed the 8.26-pound fish recorded by Angleton’s Lloyd Langlinais in the Adult Inshore division three years ago.
“In my lifetime, the biggest flounder (gigged) that I had caught previously was 7.3 pounds back in 2002, which I weighed at Beach Bait & Tackle, and I remember that one real well still,” Hendrix said. “This is the biggest flounder that I have ever gigged in my life.”
Hendrix had an inkling it was going to be a good start to this year’s Fishin’ Fiesta, he said.
“It comes with years of experience and years of just going because I look at the tides, the wind and what the moon phase is,” he said. “But everything just kind of lined up, because we are on a two-tide schedule, and right now that low tide is just sucking all of the water bone dry, meaning there is no water anywhere right now.”
Hendrix had second throughs about taking pictures of his catch.
“I wanted to get some out of the water pictures because I wanted to catch some when he was alive, but I just realized that I needed to get him on ice and just leave it alone,” he said. “I didn’t want it to be flopping out of the boat or anything, and I just couldn’t believe it. It looked like a miniature halibut. On my digital scale that I had it weighed 8.5.”
