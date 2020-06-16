Golf courses are steadily progressing toward normalcy with rules in place to keep social distancing and sanitation as a priority, and that’s a good thing.
Rules have been relaxing throughout Texas in terms of the number of people who can be served in a restaurant or go inside other establishments, but that hasn’t cut into how many are coming out to local courses for fresh air and some fun.
“Course is in great shape. It’s been pretty busy and play has been up,” Austin Bayou Golf Course General Manager Michael McCleary said.
The course still has mandatory tee times, and starting Monday are in the process on building a new website customers can link to from their Facebook page, he said.
At The Wilderness, employee Dave Pauker said the course was enjoying good business since everything else has essentially opened up to a high capacity and is in good shape.
Southern Brazoria County is a community that has embraced golf since I’ve been here, and the support toward the courses needs to keep going and should not falter.
Scheduled tee times are a must to coincide with each course’s respective rules to keep the spread of coronavirus away from their businesses and their golfers. It’s not what everyone wants, but it is what we have to go through in order to make the light at the end of the tunnel a bright one.
West of the Brazos Golf Center started its youth junior golf camp Monday and will go on through Wednesday. The course will host other three-day camps throughout the summer and managers are starting to think about when they could start tournaments back up.
“Everything’s still going fine,” West of the Brazos General Manager Phyllis Stedman said. “We’re still doing tee times to keep people staggered on the course, and I’m working on a cart divider to help possibly start our tournaments.”
Golf courses have the space to provide social distancing and comply with other health guidelines. They have done well in giving golfers and anyone trying out golf for the first time a safe way to enjoy themselves outside.
Even when there are other options to choose from, golf continues to be an activity here people can enjoy together without many COVID concerns — as long as they follow guidelines and keep sanitation as a priority.
