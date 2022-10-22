HOUSTON — Brazoswood continued to do what it does best — advance to the state water polo tournament.
In the first year of the sport being sanctioned by the UIL, the stakes might be higher, but the Southern Brazoria County team knows how to handle those pivotal moments.
The Lady Bucs overcame a slow start in Saturday’s Class 6A, Region II semifinal to down Bridgeland, 9-5, in overtime, and defeated Cypress Ranch, 13-7. In overtime, the Bucs exercised old demons by beating well-known foes Strake Jesuit, 16-15, and Pearland Dawson, 15-13. All four games took place at Houston Lamar High School.
“It’s very rewarding,” Brazoswood coach Robert Brown said. “It was a very exhausting day mentally with three dogfight games. It was three nerve-wracking games that we had today.”
It marks the eighth trip in nine seasons the Brazoswood program has qualified for the state tournament.
“Every year, we go into it with a good mindset, but I think having it change to UIL raised the stakes a little bit,” Sarah Gambrel said, “This is the year that the sport is going to start growing big. Hopefully, water polo will develop more over the years.”
The Lady Bucs (21-3) will play Region IV champion Brandeis (20-0) in the Class 6A state semifinal, and the Bucs (26-0-1) will take on the Southlake Carroll (21-4-1). The state tournament is next Saturday at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
“Whoever gets out of this region has a good chance to win the state title,” Brown said. “I know there are going to be other regions who are going to have a say about it, but I feel like we are still the best team.
“We can be our own worst enemy sometimes when we try to rush things. If we can be patient, play together, play smart, take what they’re giving us and trust our teammates. Trusting our teammates is the bottom line.”
LADY BUCS
The girls team trailed Bridgeland 5-1 to open the day's first semifinal match.
“Coming in, we were pumped and excited, but I guess we were all waking up after that first half, and we just kept a good, positive mindset,” Gambrel said.
From the middle of the second quarter to the half, Bridgeland scored three goals on three straight possessions, Brown said.
“We were just off,” he said. “They finally started to be a little more patient, finding people and playing better defense. Once we got a couple of goals to come in — the biggest thing was that we got some of their better players in foul trouble.”
However, the Lady Bucs outscored Bridgeland, 8-0 in the second half and two overtime periods.
Brazoswood jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the regional final against Cypress Ranch, the last two coming from Gambrel.
The Lady Bucs extended the lead to 7-0 following back-to-back goals from Minnie Tran and went into the half up 8-1. Gambrel passed to Tran for a third-quarter goal, and Hannah Poore-Pekar passed to Gambrel to make it 10-2 after three quarters.
Alex Sparkman found Mallory Varga, and Mallory Kesler connected on a penalty goal with 23 seconds left.
BUCS
The Bucs endured a neck-in-neck battle with the Fighting Crusaders, a team that has eliminated the Bucs in past state tournaments. The teams went to overtime with the score knotted at 13, but the Bucs edged out a 16-15 win in OT.
Dawson, another longtime Brazoswood rival before the UIL took water polo over, led early thanks to Kyle Orsi's two goals in the first matchup between the two teams this season.
The Bucs tied the match when Jayden Arana found Mason Potter for a goal, and Anthony Sury passed to Potter with 2:18 remaining in the opening quarter.
The match went back and forth as three ties, and three lead changes ensued.
The Bucs took their first lead of the game when Sury passed to Michael Johnson, and the freshman buried the ball into the back of the net. Johnson then extended the B’wood lead when he got the ball on Potter’s shot attempt that hit wide and scored to make it 8-6. Sury then received a pass from Ponzi, and the senior did the rest on the Bucs’ next possession for the team’s largest lead, 9-6, with 2:57 left.
“Michael had a great game, he came through in the clutch, and without his performance, we are not going to state,” Brown said.
Johnson answered the bell again with his team trailing 11-10 when he took advantage of Logan Kraft’s ejection and scored with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
“He has the nerves; I can see it. He knows being a freshman with a good quality group of seniors, he doesn’t want to make mistakes and upset them,” Brown said. “But we trust you, we need you to pull the trigger, and he did when we needed it. That is the difference. There is no doubt that he was the difference between where we are headed and where we could have been.”
This time, the Bucs started fast out of the gate and did not let the Eagles come back.
Sury had possession with his back to the net and threw the ball backward past Jordan Pomier 11 seconds into the first overtime period. It’s an unsuspecting move that Sury has done plenty of times before.
“I’ve gotta be honest, I don’t know. I guess it was the way they play defense," Sury said. "They stayed more on my left shoulder, which gave me more of an opportunity to throw it backward with my right shoulder. I think it is an instinct.
“I mess around at practice with that kind of shot, and it’s not my go-to at all; usually, I step out and throw to the goal. ... I knew after I made that shot in overtime that no matter what, we were coming home with the championship.”
The senior center was right.
Following a Dawson shot that sailed past the goal, Potter buried his shot with 2:07 remaining to lead 13-11. Travis Thames closed the deficit to one, but Arana hit Potter for a goal with 32 seconds left to go up 14-12.
“It helps you take a deep breath,” Brown said. “But we had a three-goal lead in the second half, so you can’t fall asleep on anyone. Hats off to them for coming back, but hats off to my kids for also coming back.”
The score stayed that way until Johnson stepped up for a final time.
Johnson took the ball, went up from the right side and rifled it past Pomier for the sagger with 33 seconds left. After Johnson’s goal, he and Sury celebrated in front of the Brazoswood faithful.
“He has come so far,” Sury said. “He is like my backup center, and seeing him be able to step up outside, I’ve been waiting for that all year. For him to not just enjoy this moment but to take it in and not use it as a distraction — I love that guy.
“For him to step up for us and realize that he is a part of this team — we need him more than ever now — it’s amazing.”
The win meant a lot to Sury, who has been in his fair share of battles against Strake Jesuit and Dawson over the years.
“The team we played before this, Strake Jesuit, we’ve lost to every year,” Sury said. “So to be able to come out in double OT and beating them and in games like this, everyone plays better under the spotlight, so you can’t pass up this opportunity. It’s one of the greatest things about this sport.
