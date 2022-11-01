The top-ranked Brazoswood Bucs finished the inaugural UIL season as the top team in the state.
The Bucs dominated the second half of both games of the UIL Class 6A State Tournament to help them claim their first state title since 2011.
It was also an undefeated season for the Bucs (28-0-1) as they finished Saturday’s tournament with a 16-14 victory over Southlake Carroll in the semifinal game and a 19-10 win over Boerne Champion to claim the state title at the Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
“It’s a pretty good feeling,” Brazoswood coach Robert Brown said. “The program has been successful, but before UIL, you would qualify for the state tournament with four teams out of each region. We have been No. 3, No. 4 and No. 2 a lot, but we’ve never been No. 1. So this year, with UIL taking over, we had to be No. 1. That’s the only way you can make it.
“In the first year of UIL competition, it is a huge accomplishment, and it is a great story that will forever be there.”
The Bucs had an 8-6 advantage at the half of the championship game but outscored Boerne Champion 11-4 in the second half to pull away.
“It reminded me a lot of our games against good teams like Strake, Dawson and Memorial when we played them in the tournament at Spring Branch,” Brown said. “We traded goals with them early, and then slowly, we take off and leave them and win a 19-10-type game like we did.”
The Bucs opened the second half with three consecutive goals, one each by Mason Potter, Michael Johnson and Anthony Sury, to race out to an 11-6 lead with 2:31 to play in the quarter.
Boerne Champion closed within 13-10 after scoring five of the game’s next seven goals, but the Bucs ended the final 4:24 of the contest with six consecutive makes, including two from Sury.
Against Southlake Carroll, Brazoswood jumped out to a 7-2 lead. However, Carroll’s David Valderama’s goal with 28 seconds left in the first half tied the match at 8 going into halftime.
“I knew that if we were doing things together as a team, we could take the game over again, and that’s kind of what happened,” Brown said.
The Bucs responded in the second half by scoring the first five goals in 3:45 of the third quarter to lead 13-8 with 3:15 remaining. Each team traded goals for a 16-11 B’wood lead before Carroll scored three goals in the final 2:56.
Sury scored six goals in the game, followed by four from Potter and three from Sean Brown. Jayden Arana recorded six assists. Goalkeeper Ethan Lower finished with 16 saves in the two state tournament games.
“We are a hard team to defend,” Brown said. “We’ve got a lot of great one-on-one players, many different ways we can score and when we want to play defense, we can do that pretty well, too.”
Sury ended his Buc water polo career as the most valuable player. In the championship game, he finished with six goals and an assist and had 12 goals, two assists and two steals in the tournament.
“He undoubtedly earned it in that championship game,” Brown said. “He scored six goals, but he did so much more than that that’s not on the scoresheets, except for mine. I have plus and negative plays on my sheet. ... In that championship game, he was a plus-6 after you do all of the math, which made him the obvious choice for MVP.”
Potter followed with five goals and six steals, and Arana closed out his career with three goals and team-high four assists. Braylon Ponzi contributed two goals, three assists and six steals.
LADY BUCS GET SILVER
The Lady Bucs (22-4) opened their state tournament with a 15-4 win over Northside Brandeis and finished the season as state runners-up in a 12-6 defeat to Foster in the championship game.
“They have been tough for every team in the state this year,” Brown said. “They just dominated everyone, us included. When you beat a team four times that finished as a state runner-up, I think you are undoubtedly the best team in the state of Texas, and we cannot debate that any way, shape or form.
“They’ve got to believe in it, and they’ve got to get over that hump — it is like the boys at region. We had struggled with Dawson for years, and we had them in the region championship, and we were struggling. It wasn’t because we’re not better; it’s because they are in our heads.”
In the semifinal match, Brazoswood led 4-3 after one quarter but outscored the Lady Broncos 11-1 in the final three quarters, including keeping Brandeis out of the net in the second and third quarters.
Brazoswood did not surrender a goal for 21:47.
“That game was so fun to watch,” Brown said. “We were playing cautious on defense, kind of like the Bridgeland game, because you’re not sure what you are getting from the officials. So you don’t want to contest every possession because of hard fouls and getting in a bad position.
“As the game went on, we started getting a little more aggressive, and we attacked harder because we knew how the game was going to be called. After that first quarter, we felt good about where we were headed. It was a great game for the entire girls team.”
Mallory Kesler led all scorers with seven goals, followed by four from Tran. Sarah Gambrel had three assists, and goalkeeper Gigi Lower saved 12 shots and had three steals.
In the state championship game, Sarah Mitterling led the Lady Bucs with two goals and Lower finished with eight saves.
Several Brazoswood players were named to the 2022 UIL Water Polo State All-Tournament teams. Lower and Kesler made the girls’ list, and Sury, Potter and Arana made the honors on the boys’ side.
“It’s been one championship every decade, basically since the school opened. So we won No. 6 to keep that streak alive,” Brown said. “It’s pretty cool to be a part of the school history like that.”
