Angleton 17, Clear Lake 7

Angleton 14 3 0 0 — 17

Clear Lake 0 0 7 0 — 7

Scoring Summary

First quarter

A — Deseahn Thomas 20 rush (Shaun Neibert kick), 5:46.

A — Ryland Brown interception return (Neibert kick), 3:29.

Second quarter

A — Neibert 44 kick, 0:02.

Third quarter

CL — Rodney Searles 10 pass from Devin Lippold (Walter Kilgore kick), 3:43.

CL A

First downs 18 11

Total yards 218 158

Turnovers 2 2

Rushing 41-113 30-68

Passing yards 105 90

Com/Att 13-29 14-25

Penalties 9-60 8-55

Fumbles 1-0 1-1

INT 2 1

Individual Leaders

Rushing: A, Deseahn Thomas 15-44-1, Kariyen Boniaby Goins 5-19, Jamarcus Shockley 6-13, Cade 3-(8). CL, Elijah Harris 20-71, Tyler Minter 9-32, Lippold 10-4, Broderick Johnson 1-3, Hunter Moddon 1-3.

Passing: A, Reagan Cade 13-22-1-89-0, Boniaby Goins 1-3-0-1-0. CL, Devin Lippold 13-29-2-105-1.

Receiving: A, Boniaby Goins 7-54, Bryce Duron 2-18, Thomas 2-11, Ernest Rodriguez 2-7. CL, Rodney Searles 6-61-1, Johnson 2-18, Harris 2-12, Moddon 1-11, Jarett Stansel 1-4.

