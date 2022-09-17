DANBURY
One step forward, a few steps back.
Any play Danbury garnered positive yards from; there would be a play that would set the Panthers back.
A long kickoff return set the Panthers in the right direction, but a three-and-out would give Ganado the ball and eventually turn into a scoring drive.
It was a cycle that seemed to be on repeat Friday night as the Panthers lost 40-0 to No. 8-ranked Ganado on homecoming night at Humber Field.
“We give them a problem, they’re gonna solve it,” Danbury coach Chance Barlow said. “It’s a good coaching staff, and that’s a great team, so we had to keep giving them different problems. It’s a chess match.”
Danbury was held to 71 total yards of offense, 60 of them came from the arm of senior quarterback Mason Ahart, who made his second start at quarterback.
Coming into the game, Barlow hinted at his two impact players returning from injury in senior running back Kamrin McKinney and senior quarterback Michael Goudy.
Although they played, their efforts were not enough when they entered the third quarter.
Goudy primarily played wide receiver, with some wildcat packages at quarterback. Meanwhile, McKinney played mainly on defense but received three carries before leaving the game with an apparent right-hand injury.
The Indians were what the Panthers expected, and Barlow said they hung around with them.
On Danbury’s first drive of the game, the team drove the ball to Ganado’s 8-yard line, but the Panthers could not punch the ball into the end zone.
“We got the ball in the red zone multiple times; we just got to step up and finally punch it in,” Barlow said.
The Indians drove down the field and scored the game’s first points on an 8-yard touchdown toss from senior quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero to sophomore Cain Hayden.
Junior wide receiver Mason Mitchell found a hole on the ensuing kickoff for a 45-yard return and set up the Panthers’ offense inside Ganado’s 40.
Following a 1-yard completion, the Panthers endured a 12-yard loss on a bad snap and an incompletion led to a three-and-out.
Following the punt, it took Ganado eight seconds to score on a 51-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Vince Sablatura to put the Indians ahead 14-0.
On the half’s final drive, Bures-Guerrero connected with senior wide receiver Clayton Wevernick for an 11-yard pass in the red zone.
Later in the half, Bures-Guerrero floated a fade pass into the near corner of the end zone where Goudy and senior wide receiver Ashton Strauss were battling for the ball.
After a few seconds, Strauss came out with the ball and signaled a touchdown with seven ticks left before halftime.
Bures-Guerrero led the Indians to an efficient 26 first-half points.
“That quarterback, He’s pretty good, and that running back ran the ball pretty hard. We had to give them a couple of different looks to keep guessing,” Barlow said.
The Indians’ scoring continued with their quarterback scoring twice to add to his total.
After converting a fourth and 9 earlier in the drive, he hit Strauss on a fly route along the left sideline on fourth and 11 to score from 28 yards out.
On his final touchdown, he had an option to run around the outside, but instead, he lowered his shoulder and launched himself into the end zone.
Danbury had lost their previous two games by one possession, with the defense allowing 13.6 points per game on the season. On Friday, the Panthers’ defense did not force an Indians’ punt until the final 90 seconds of the game.
Barlow believed the run defense made adjustments in the second half and helped limit Ganado’s rushing offense to 4 yards per carry.
He preached discipline and how that needed to translate from practice to a game.
“We can’t beat great teams if we’re going to play handicapped,” he said. “Whenever we get tired, that’s whenever we bust, whenever the bad snaps come out, the mishandled snaps, fumbles, busted plays, not getting the right signal — whenever we’re tired, that’s what happens.”
The Panthers have been outscored 70-16 in the past three games after scoring 51 in their season-opening win.
Bures-Guerrero completed 16 of 26 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 46 yards on the ground on his 10 calls for two touchdowns.
Sablatura added 15 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown.
“We got to be perfect in what we do. We got to execute and can’t make mental mistakes,” Barlow said.
The Panthers return to the field at 7 p.m. next Friday back home against Boling.
