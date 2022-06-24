SWEENY — Clayton Odom takes Smokey Bear’s original famous line to heart.
“Only you can prevent forest fires.”
Except for Odom, preventing those forest fires looks a little different.
Odom is halfway through his second year as the Sweeny athletics director and is approaching his second year on the sidelines as the Bulldogs’ head football coach.
“With all of the places I have been, none of them compare to this place,” Odom said. “It is its own entity.”
The longtime coach has his hands all over the changes at Sweeny, including several coaching changes and a new mindset. While change can be challenging, the district continues to push through.
“I’ve stayed the course, and I knew there are going to be peaks and valleys, but that is life,” Odom said. “During hardships, things will come your way that will disappoint you but don’t let that disappointment change who you are.
“... You do what you do, you do what is right for the kids and let people decide what they want to decide.”
Amid philosophical changes, Odom believes there are vital components to a program, including having an alignment from the youth program to high school.
“We are a one-horse town, so there has to be some training going on for our younger kids to give them an introduction to what we are trying to get done at the high school level. So I am trying to get that accomplished,” Odom said. “When people know what the plan is and they see the plan, then it can get activated, put into place and it blossoms.
“But that is the hardest part, to see what is missing, fill in the pieces and build a program from the ground up. That takes a little while, but you have to have a patient mindset.”
It’s been an adjustment for Odom, someone who has always worked in the trenches during his various stops at Katy, Conroe Oak Ridge, Morton Ranch and Travis high schools and has relied on others in the higher positions than him to worry about those sorts of things.
Now it’s Odom’s job, and the first step in ensuring proper alignment is to get the right coaches in place who support his message.
Since Odom took over as AD and head football coach in Dec. 2020, Sweeny has seen new head varsity coaches in volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, track and field, powerlifting and softball. However, those changes have yielded quick success for many of those programs.
The boys basketball program broke a nine-year playoff drought this past season under Cal Varner; track and field coaches Lance and Shelby Andrews had several athletes compete at the Class 4A, Region IV meet in the spring; and Darian Harris guided the Lady Dogs to the Class 4A state championship game.
“You always have to have coaches who are a good fit,” Odom said. “Sometimes that means a coach isn’t a bad person, but you don’t fit what I am trying to get accomplished here, and people can look at that in different ways …”
“I am trying to build a championship program and not just in one sport but in all sports for both males and females, and I think our coaches understand that about me.”
Odom understands people don’t like change. While coaches have since departed, Odom said he strives for what is best for the kids regardless of philosophies.
“It’s a big trust thing for me with any coach,” Odom said. “If you talk to any head coach or athletics director in the state of Texas, they are going to want people around them that they trust and know.
“I am looking for kid-friendly coaches who want to come to Sweeny and coach kids, build relationships with kids and who love kids.”
Odom’s first season as AD has been a learning curve, with the proverbial fire to put out. In his first game as a high school football coach, the Bulldogs were hit with COVID leading up to their season opener against Bay City and forced the Bulldogs’ Week 2 game against Brazosport.
Later in the season, Hurricane Nicholas caused damage, paused much-needed practices and pushed the team’s first home game to be moved back.
However, Odom and his athletics staff pushed through.
“It’s keeping campfires, campfires and not letting them become forest fires. That is the hardest part about being an athletic director because there are some unknowns, and you have to deal with it right away,” Odom said. “I have a plan in place; I am going to initiate that plan, grow the plan and work the plan. The prize is developing kids and helping them become productive citizens someday in life.
“That’s the goal. We want to win championships, of course, but in that process, you want to be able to develop kids, too.”
Odom has brought inspirational figures in to help develop student-athletes, including former Texas A&M running back Jorvorskie Lane, who has traded in the maroon and white for baby blue and white and has made a home at the school. Odom also brought in Matthew Barnett, an assistant football and head powerlifting coach and an Army veteran leading the school’s strength and conditioning camp this month.
“It is fun not knowing what the future is going to be but yet knowing that we’ve got a shot at the future,” Odom said. “I love the part where you come in, and it is a different day every day. You don’t know what you are going to have to deal with, but you deal with it.
“And I try to model that for our kids. You’re going to have a bad day; it might not happen today or tomorrow, but it is going to come, but when you come to athletics, you have to be able to turn it off and flip that switch. … It’s about trying to keep campfires, campfires.”
