Brazosport Christian enjoyed its best football season in recent history in 2022, and that success led to several District 5-1A football selections for the Eagles.
Under first-year head coach Ricky Austin, the Eagles went 6-1 in TAPPS six-man District 5-1A play and 7-4 overall. The team won an Area round match, 69-47, against Hill Country Christian in the first home playoff game in program history. The Eagles advanced to the regional tournament for the first time since 2012, but their season ended at region with a 70-14 defeat to top-seeded Bracken Christian.
Baytown Christian (7-0, 13-1) won the district, followed by BCS, St. Joseph Christian (6-2, 7-5) and Divine Savior Academy (4-3, 5-4).
Earning first-team accolades for the Eagles were senior wide receiver Payton Calhoun, with 10 catches for 242 yards and six touchdowns; running back Elijah Burris, with 450 yards and 16 touchdowns; defensive lineman Heston Magallanes with 28 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery; and defensive back Ethan Nelson with 50 tackles, four for a loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
Other first-teamers included Cam Phillips, offensive lineman, St. Joseph Catholic; Aiden Miller, receiver, Baytown Christian; Caden Norris, center and defensive lineman, Baytown Christian; Marc Mishler, quarterback and kicker, St. Joseph Catholic; Justin Abboud, defensive lineman, Divine Savior; Kadyn Ofori, linebacker, Baytown Christian; Braden Anderson, linebacker and split back, Bayton Christian; Jacob Abboud, linebacker and running back, Divine Savior; Bryan Hutka, defensive back, St. Joseph Catholic; Asaiah Williams, defensive back, Baytown Christian; Isaih Cartwright, defensive back, Baytown Christian; Nicholas Alexander, punter, Galveston O’Connell; Landon Blagg, utility back, Living Stones; and Walker West, tight end, St. Joseph Catholic.
Second-team selections for BCS included center Wyatt Jansky; quarterback Luke Coburn, who went 15-of-33 passing for 650 yards; running back Judah Newby, with 15 carries for 250 yards and three catches for 80 and nine total touchdowns; kicker Jake Butler; defensive lineman Andrew Larson with 25 tackles, one pass defensed and one force fumble; linebacker Seth Henderson with 30 tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and interception and two fumble recoveries; and defensive back Mo Love with a fumble recovery, 24 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception.
Other second-team honorees include Dax Bishop, offensive lineman, Second Baptist University-Model; Peter Najvar, receiver, St. Joseph Catholic; Gavin Bickham, receiver, Living Stones; Elijah Rivas, defensive lineman, tight end, Living Stones; Blagg, linebacker, Living Stones; Colt Bundick, split back, defensive back, St. Joseph Catholic; Braylyn Johnigan, utility back, O’Connell; Jackson Carey, running back, St. Joseph Catholic; Mav Dollins, linebacker, Second Baptist; Morgan Peltier, defensive back, Divine Savior; and Joshua Bates, defensive back, O’Connell.
The lone honorable mention selection for the Eagles was freshman receiver Cole Calhoun, who had 18 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Others listed as honorable mention include Elijah Lewis, offensive lineman, Baytown Christian; Ofori, receiver, Baytown Christian; Blagg, center and defensive back, Living Stones; Sloan Reeves, quarterback, Baytown Christian; Justin Abboud, running back, Divine Savior; Jackson Erwin, running back and defensive back, Living Stones; Bates, split back, O’Connell; Austin Booth, utility back and defensive back, Grace Christian; Alex Nalle, lineman, O’Connell; West, lineman, St. Joseph Catholic; Bickham, linebacker, Living Stones; Johnigan, linebacker, O’Connell; Daniel Kline, linebacker, O’Connell; and Lucas Ramirez, defensive back, St. Joseph Catholic.
