Banners listing Brazoswood water polo state qualifying teams line horizontally on a wall as new additions to the school’s natatorium, and head coach Robert Brown is looking to add to the program’s collection.
The journey for an eighth trip to the state tournament in nine seasons — first as a UIL-sanctioned sport — begins today when Brazoswood travels to Friendswood High School to compete in a Region II bidistrict matchup.
Both Brazoswood teams, winners of District 12-6A, will play Clear Falls. The Lady Bucs play the Lady Knights (0-6) at 6 p.m., and the Bucs will follow at 7 p.m. against the Knights (0-12).
Brazoswood did not play much against district competition, with several schools dropping out or forfeiting matches, including Angleton, Texas City and Galveston Ball. It’s a common occurrence in the UIL’s inaugural season with the sport.
“But the games we had were good,” Brown said. “We played very well against Friendswood. Their girls are one of the better teams in our region, so we could face them in the regional finals.”
If Brazoswood takes care of business in the bidistrict and area rounds, the regional tournament would be a challenge, Brown said.
If the Lady Bucs (17-3) win today, they will play Baytown Sterling (2-5) in an area round matchup. If the Bucs (20-0-1) win, they will face North Shore (3-7). Both games would take place Saturday, and the location for those games has not been determined.
The regional tournament begins Oct. 18 at Lamar High School Natatorium, and the state tournament tentatively begins Oct. 29 at a location to be announced.
“If you look ahead, Clear Creek would be a representative in the region, and if that happens, that could be a challenge for both our girls and boys,” Brown said. “Assuming we get by that one, then we go to the regional semis, and that’s where the boys have a tough one against Strake Jesuit, and the girls would have Bridgeland, assuming we get that far.”
Jesuit (16-8-2), eighth-ranked in the state, finished third in the state tournament last year, but the Bucs have beaten the Fighting Crusaders twice this season.
“Those were both close games, so a little thing here and a little thing there and it could be the other way,” Brown said. “It’s an unfortunate matchup early, but we may have to be ready for that.
“But I feel good about it. It’s a challenging path, not as easy as some other teams, but we’ve had some lighter games recently, so we could use the competition.”
No. 9-ranked Bridgeland (14-7) is winner of six straight.
The inaugural UIL season has been similar to the spring campaign for Brazoswood.
Aside from the tournaments played during the spring, Brazoswood did not have many challenging contests until the regional tournament began. When the fall season began, B’wood played all of its tournaments by late August and had a soft district schedule at a mellow pace with one game a week. Brazoswood last played against Houston Lamar two weeks ago.
“Even the first couple of rounds of the playoffs could be the same,” Brown said. “But we fully expect to take care of business tomorrow and Saturday and begin next Tuesday against Clear Creek. That’s when the playoffs will truly start with some pressure.”
The Bucs, the top-ranked team in the state, come into today’s action winners of 10 straight, led by seniors Jayden Arana, Sean Brown and Anthony Sury and junior Mason Potter. The Bucs have also received valuable contributions from freshmen Brady James, Kasen Corn, Luke Mixon and Michael Johnson.
“He (Johnson) is a shooter, and he’s new to many aspects of the game, but he has come into it well and picked up the game fast,” Brown said. “Luke Mixon is the all-around player. He does a lot of defensive things well, and Kaden Corn is similar to him. He doesn’t wow you with his shots, but he can score. Brady James is another freshman who has gotten more time.
“It’s mixing them in with the seniors. When you put them together, they struggle, but they have done well when they are in there with the right mix. I look forward to seeing how they do when the lights come on and the pressure gets a little greater.”
The Lady Bucs, fifth-ranked in the state, also has a mixture of experience and youth with seniors Minnie Tran and Sarah Gambrel; juniors Alex Sparkman, Victoria Martin and Anna Reuschle; sophomores Gigi Lower, Sarah Mitterling, Mallory Kesler; and freshmen Jaycie Fort and Kendall Dane.
“The core of this team is young,” Brown said. “My seniors, Sarah and Minnie, are huge, and you can’t replace them, but we definitely have a strong core. I’m looking forward to the playoffs this year and also to the future with this group. They are only going to get better.”
