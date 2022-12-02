GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Columbia Lady ’Necks used a second-half comeback to beat East Bernard, 47-42, in Tuesday’s non-district action.
The win snapped a four-game losing skid.
The Lady ’Necks took the lead in the fourth quarter, and a late 3-pointer by Natalie Sharpe gave the team a lead they would never relinquish. Brynlee Livingston iced the game with two free throws.
Lexi Lewis paced the Lady ’Necks with 13 points in her return from an injury, and Livingston followed up with 11 points. Columbia collected 12 steals on defense.
The Lady ’Necks opened play Thursday at the Tidehaven Invitational Tournament and will play in the competition Friday and Saturday.
The Lady ’Necks junior varsity team held off East Bernard’s second-half rally with a 37-31 victory over the Brahmas. Leading scorers for the Lady ’Necks were Akira Lee with eight points, and Abbie Farley, Maddie Haas and Ni’yah Carter, each with six.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Columbia falls to Angleton, 65-32
After leading Angleton 17-9 through the first eight minutes of Monday’s non-district affair, Columbia was outscored 65-32 in the final three quarters to drop a 74-49 game to Angleton at Columbia High School.
Hamza Johnson led the charge early with 12 points in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 20 points. Jordan Hall anchored the interior on the defensive end, challenging every Wildcat at the rim. Tate Thrasher also played well on the defensive end by earning three steals, was in on several deflections and grabbed a handful of defensive rebounds.
The ’Necks (1-2) will play Fort Bend Kempner today in the Leroy Miksch Tournament in Needville. Angleton (8-2) will compete in the Beaumont Tournament.
Wildcats JV beats Columbia: Ka’Diene Monore’s 18 points paced the Angleton junior varsity team in a 75-31 victory against Columbia on Monday.
The Wildcats improved their record to 4-1 following the win.
Cory Jackson added 14 points, and Cade Tribble contributed 10.
Brazoswood falls to Friendswood: Colton Naquin’s double-double night was not enough for Brazoswood in a 54-36 defeat to Friendswood on Tuesday at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
Naquin shot 5-of-14 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, nine of them on the offensive end. Derek DeLong and Caleb Jefferson each followed with six points. Jose Trevino contributed four.
Papa Bousso grabbed five boards.
Four Pioneers score in double figures: Iowa Colony improved to 5-0 on the season Tuesday with a 57-37 victory over Alvin.
After a 14-12 lead in the first quarter, the Pioneers outscored the Yellowjackets 22-7 in the second quarter.
Haydon Caston led the way for the Pioneers with 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting, followed by Kamal Henry and Jarvis Solomon with 11 points each. Robert Greene added 10. Henry finished 3-of-6 from the 3-point line, and Caston grabbed seven rebounds and recorded five steals.
