LAKE JACKSON — Brazoswood’s Aaliyah Casas terrorized defenses on the pitch at the high school level and has now signed to play soccer at East Texas Baptist University for her college career.
“It’s exciting to be able to start fresh with a new team and a new family. I’ve already got to meet some of the girls and all I can say is that I’m really excited,” Casas said.
She had an extraordinary career as a Lady Buccaneer, scoring 60 goals and dishing out 42 assists in her three years on varsity. Casas was District 23-6A’s Offensive Player of the Year in her senior season and was a Region III All-Region First-Team selection to add to her resumé.
With all the awards she’s garnered in her time as a Lady Buc, she knows just how much her team meant to her individual success on the field.
The team bonding and the chemistry they all had was a big factor to accomplishing what they accomplished, she said.
“I couldn’t have done it without the team that I played with,” Casas said. “A lot of us grew up together when we were younger and we played together as a team and that helped going into high school.”
Brazoswood coach Kim Blank has been Casas’ head coach since she came to Brazoswood and has seen her grow from a ACL injury in her freshman season to being one of the best players in Texas.
“One of the best things about Aaliyah is she’s always gotten back up, no matter what. She’s a tough person mentally and I’m so proud of what she’s accomplished,” Blank said.
Despite all the individual accolades Casas has earned, she doesn’t see her physical strengths as her key asset to her new team.
Instead, she sees her ability to help bring the best out of her new teammates and push positivity throughout the team, she said.
“I think I’ve been through a lot, from my lowest point to now and I feel like I can bring a lot of positivity and encouragement to a new group of people and I can fit in really well there,” Casas said. “To me, it’s all about how well the team plays and how we work together to accomplish one thing, which is to win.”
Casas is one of four Lady Buccaneer seniors who will play soccer in college, and her teammate Karina Flores also plans on signing with ETBU. East Texas Baptist is in NCAA Division III and play in the American Southwest Conference.
