Brazos Cup
The Wilderness team captain Dave Paukner, left, accepts the Brazos Cup from Freeport Municipal Director of Golf Brian Dybala after The Wilderness won the annual match-play competition between the two course, 15.5 to 8.5, Sunday at The Wilderness golf course in Lake Jackson.

 NATHAN WRIGHT/The Facts

LAKE JACKSON — For the second time this year, inclement weather has postponed the Brazos Cup.

The Cup is part of a golfing series between The Wilderness Golf Course against the Freeport Municipal Golf Course that started back in 1995.

