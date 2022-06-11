RICHMOND — Playing its first 7-on-7 state qualifier Friday afternoon, the Angleton Wildcats played well enough until the final Pool C contest as they were ousted, 21-0, by the Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks.
With their Pool C games at Brisco Junior High, Angleton looked a bit burned out when they took snaps for their third pool contest.
“Out here in the heat, it does get to you, but the other teams were out here as well,” Angleton coach Shunn Blanks said. “The heat did get to us.”
With back-to-back wins against Cy-Falls and Fulshear, the Wildcats needed a win against Shadow Creek to advance to the semifinals in the 16-team bracket.
Starting on defense, the Wildcats watched as the Sharks got a first down on their first series, but then on fourth down, Elijah Simmons knocked the ball away from the Shark receiver.
With a four-second time limit to throw the ball, Angleton quarterback Adrian Ewells couldn’t find anyone on first down but then found Kariyen Boniaby-Goins for a short completion on second down.
After Angleton turned the ball over, Shadow Creek scored on a 45-yard pass to take a 6-0 lead.
Ewells then threw an interception on the next possession.
With the Sharks driving before halftime, safety Myalek Woods came up with a game-saving touchdown in the end zone. The Wildcat defense stepped up twice as Shadow Creek turned the ball over with a 6-0 halftime lead.
In three second-half possessions, the Wildcats failed to earn a first down giving up the ball each time, while the Sharks scored twice on an overwhelmed defense.
“Shadow Creek is a very good 6A team, but we did have a couple of guys get banged up, which is not an excuse, but we did the best we could,” Blanks said. “There were a few mistakes, and good teams will capitalize on those mistakes, which is all part of the game.”
The exhaustion of the afternoon caught up with the Wildcats against Shadow Creek.
“We just have to practice more to get some momentum going and continue to focus on the little stuff so we can move forward to the next state qualifier next week,” Ewells said.
The Sharks' scoring possessions in the second half were six-play drives.
Blanks understands the Wildcats need some work.
“We need to get lined up better because we were late a lot of times and at times lined up differently than the calls that we were making,” he said. “If we could get lined up sooner, we can be ready for the play. It's a quick game, so these players have to go at it like that.”
Against Shadow Creek, Ewells was 9-of-16 with two interceptions.
The Wildcats will be heading to Corpus Christi for another qualifier.
“We felt like we were as competitive as any other team here, but you win some and lose some,” Blanks said. “So we go back to the drawing board and prepare for next week.”
ANGLETON 19, CY-FALLS 13: The Wildcats fought back after a slow start to the Eagles.
The start could have been a bit better if Boniaby-Goins could have held on to a first-down throw into the end zone from Ewells for a sure score. Boniaby-Goins had at least three to four yards on his defender.
It took Cy-Falls, a 7-on-7 state qualifier, five plays to get into the end zone. The Wildcats stopped the extra point as they trailed, 6-0.
On the Wildcats' second offensive series, Ewells was 1-of-3 passing with an expired play and another dropped pass to turn the ball over.
Using two quarterbacks, the Eagles completed four straight passes, with the final one going for six points to extend the lead to 13-0.
With a bit of footing, Ewells came out with three straight completions, the first going to Austin Stallman.
On second down, Ewells found Ti’Shaun Davis alone in the end zone. The Wildcats added the extra point with Ernest Rodriguez coming up with the grab to close the gap to 13-7.
Cypress mounted another trek toward the end zone, taking up eight plays on the drive with the first half ending. However, on fourth down, Angleton sophomore Ryland Brown made a play on the ball, preventing the Eagles from getting into the end zone.
Angleton’s defense had a big stop on the Eagles' first possession of the second half, limiting them to zero catches on the first three attempts.
On the ensuing possession, Boniaby-Goins caught a touchdown to tie the game at 13 following a failed extra point.
Angleton got the ball back following a Kaden Jammer interception.
Ewells went to work with completions to Boniaby-Goins and Aaron Grear before finding Deseahn Thomas for the go-ahead score.
On Cypress’ next series, the Wildcat defense only gave them four plays as junior Jaden Pettway came up with the defensive stop on third down.
The Wildcats lost the ball on an interception, but Angleton finished the game when Woods' interception clinched it.
Ewells went 9-of-12 with an interception.
ANGLETON 25, FULSHEAR 6: Two quick scores by the Wildcats got them off on the right foot against the Chargers.
Two plays in, Ewells found Boniaby-Goins, who had beaten his man in the end zone.
Incoming senior Elijah Walker gave the ball back to the Wildcat offense with his interception.
On a 45-yard strike, Ewells and Boniaby-Goins connected again for a 13-0 lead.
Fulshear was having a hard time going up against the quick Wildcat defense, and on its second offensive drive, Braden Quarles intercepted a ball but was called for a penalty. Then two plays later, Brown dropped a sure pick.
Angleton was putting the game out of reach when Davis caught his second touchdown of the afternoon to go up 19-0.
Angleton’s final score came off a one-play connection from Ewells to Grear.
The Wildcat defense held the Chargers down on its first three drives of the second half on three and outs, allowing their only score on the game's final play.
Ewells was 8-of-13 passing with an interception.
“The first game was not hard because we had the energy, but two games later, everyone is tired,” Ewells said. “It was hard to keep everyone up and keep that same intensity we had in the first game because everyone was tired. But we need to keep working, especially with connections in general, and for me, I’d like to get the ball out quicker.”
For the day, Ewells went 26-of-41 with four interceptions.
Alvin Shadow Creek and Fort Bend Marshall met in the finals to qualify for state.
