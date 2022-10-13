Danbury is looking to break a 50-year skid, and Iowa Colony has been progressing as it looks for its first district victory leading up to today’s action in Southern Brazoria County.
The Panthers will travel to winless East Bernard — a program Danbury has beaten once back in 1972. The Pioneers have dropped their first two district games by a combined 13 points.
Angleton and Brazosport Christian are on a bye this week.
DANBURY (0-3, 1-6) AT EAST BERNARD (0-2, 0-6)
The Panthers are 1-38 all-time against the Brahmas, but today is a good opportunity for the program to get its second win against East Bernard.
The two district losses for the Brahmas are the most in a season for the program since 2010.
The Brahmas have been outscored 78-212 this season, including 29-110 in the last three games. East Bernard’s most points scored in a game this season is 22.
East Bernard is coming off a 31-13 loss to Brazos, the first time the Brahmas lost to Brazos in two decades.
The Panthers are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Rice Consolidated last week.
Trailing 28-21 in the fourth quarter, Quarterback Mason Ahart connected with Mason Mitchell for a 46-yard touchdown pass to pull within 28-27. The Panthers went for two to win the game but could not get into the end zone.
Despite the team’s injuries this season, the Panthers have their quarterback in Ahart, who accounted for 262 of the team’s 340 yards of offense. The senior threw two touchdowns and scored one on the ground. Running back Trent Peltier finished with 54 yards on 13 carries.
Danbury’s lone win against East Bernard was a 20-6 victory in 1972, the Panthers’ inaugural season.
NAVASOTA (2-1, 5-2) AT IOWA COLONY (0-2, 1-5)
The Pioneers have lost four straight, but three have come by seven points or less.
In last week’s loss to Brazosport, the Pioneers led 13-12 in the third quarter, but the Exporters responded with quarterback Randon Fontenette’s 17-yard touchdown run and running back Xavier Butler’s 60-yard score to push the Exporters’ lead to 27-13 in the fourth.
In losses to the Exporters, Stafford and Brookshire Royal, the Pioneers have been outscored 19-46 in the fourth quarter. Finishing will be the key today at Freedom Field.
Navasota is a new team in the district because of this year’s realignment.
The Rattlers have won three of four, including two straight entering today. Navasota defeated Needville, 41-14, last week.
The Rattlers racked up 385 yards of offense against the Blue Jays, including 149 of the 266 rushing yards from running back Deontray Scott.
Quarterback Hudson Minor was 6-of-14 passing for 119 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
The Rattlers enter today in fourth in the District 12-4A, D-I standings, tied with Brazosport with three games to go. The two teams face off Oct. 28 at Hopper Field.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.