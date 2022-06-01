SWEENY
With a huge softball series between the Sweeny Lady Dogs and Columbia Lady ’Necks, fans turned out in droves last weekend to capture some of the action.
Unfortunately, that mass of fandom prevented everyone from getting into the Dawson High School softball stadium in Pearland.
Luckily, the Sweeny Career Technology Education Center was there so people turned away still could tune in. And hundreds did.
“We were looking at the numbers and it showed that we had 475 watching the stream of the softball game, which for us was the largest viewership so far,” CTE teacher Samantha Rakowitz said of Saturday’s Game 2 audience. “They started the CTE center I think it was in 2020 or the beginning of 2021. They have real nice equipment which was donated by Chevron Phillips, so its been exciting to watch the kids use it.”
An English teacher for the first five years of her teaching career, Rakowitz was offered the position of taking over the audio and video program.
“I have a degree in communications, and what we learn there is anything to do with audio and video, whether graphics, video projects, and this class is in charge of the Jumbotron at football games,” Rakowitz said. “So my students, they make all of the ads, all of the graphics and everything that goes with the Jumbotron.”
Also the head soccer coach for the Lady Dogs, Rakowitz had some help with the video production.
“I became the assistant principal last summer at the high school, and the school has had this equipment for a couple of years,” Matthew Way said. “When I came over to the high school, that was one of the things Mr. (Tyler) Rowlett talked to me about was helping coach Rakowitz by helping her get the CTE program up and going and getting students involved and using that equipment.”
Way manned the camera in right field, giving close-up action to the streaming viewers.
“I really had no knowledge on how to use this equipment, so we just have been trying to learn on the fly,” Way said. “We don’t know much about it, but the best way to learn is to dive into it.”
Rakowitz and Way started their video education with the Sweeny Bulldog football games.
“That’s how we started with the students because that Jumbotron had never been used with video and music,” Way said. “So it’s kind of how we started, but not with cameras or live streaming. We were trying to change the game atmosphere and get the crowd more involved in those football games. But it was during basketball season when we pulled out the cameras and started doing live streaming.”
It was a team effort.
“Chase Doyle was the first student to be involved with it, and then Jackson Wetzel joined in as well,” she said. “Chase and myself would do some play by play on the pics with basketball, and I would run the camera as well and Chase would run the scoreboard.”
Little by little, Sweeny High School students are expanding on what they know and what they can offer their streaming audience.
“Each time that we go out and stream something, we try adding something new, and the kids are doing just awesome with it and they are enjoying it,” Rakowitz said. “Right now we are up to six students helping us out, and they rotate, because not all of them can make all of the games.”
After they started streaming basketball in January, softball and baseball games followed.
“We didn’t pull out the big camera out until softball and baseball season,” Way said. “We had that nice big camera in the studio, and I told coach Rakowitz that the capability of that camera is remarkable, and it would take us to another level with the live stream.
“First time I used it we were on top of the girls dugout and I operated it which was a great perspective. We didn’t want to put a student on top of a dugout, so I ran the camera. Then we had Jackson running the switcher and Chase along with coach Rakowitz doing commentary for many of the softball games.”
Other students who have gotten involved are Faith Pate, Kassidy Carder and Kendall Lockler.
Going into another school year, Rakowitz and Way are thinking about streaming football and volleyball games along with other sports, provided they have the help.
“It’s grown because we have gotten more students involved,” Rakowitz said. “But that’s what we wanted to have, which is for it to be student-led, student-driven, and we can step back and just watch them take care of it. We are still working on getting that off the ground.”
