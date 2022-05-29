PEARLAND — Behind a complete-game effort from Berlynn McLaren and a couple of long balls, the Sweeny Lady Dogs delivered a 5-0 shutout of the Columbia Lady Necks on Saturday afternoon for a sweep in the Class 4A Region IV final.
Coupled with their 2-1 victory in the first game Thursday, the Lady Dogs punched their ticket to the UIL Class 4A Softball State Championships this coming Thursday at the University of Texas in Austin.
An emotional Sweeny Lady Dog coach Darian Harris couldn’t believe she’d gotten to this point in her first year as a head coach.
“This is humbling, and I am just excited and it proves that these girls, they just have bought into every little thing that we’ve been saying all year and doing,” Harris said. “They have played together and have tested each other all year, so it just feels good when we get to experience this and just get to lead a group of girls who have bought in. They are a family and a sisterhood who are just playing for each other.”
The Lady Dogs will play Region II champion Bullard in the 4A state semifinal this coming Thursday with a time yet to be determined. Bullard is 40-3 on the season after coming back to win its best-of-three series against Melissa after dropping the opener.
The West of the Brazos rivals entered the region final series having experience coming back from a deficit this postseason after dropping an opening game. Columbia did it last weekend against Calallen, winning two in a row May 21 to advance to this region final.
They would have to do it again to make it to state, but Sweeny has been at another level.
“We’ve been preaching all week not to underestimate our opponents, especially Columbia,” Harris said. “Even though we had beat them twice, we kept telling our girls that those games didn’t matter any more, so we just came here humbled and stayed disciplined. We stayed poised and relaxed and they really bought into that.”
The runs started early for the Lady Dogs with leadoff batter senior Brianna Strother stroking a shot to left field on the first pitch of the game off freshman starter Kimber Moraw. Facing a 3-1 count, Sweeny’s TryNytie Clark then swatted the ball off Moraw’s leg to put runners at first and second with no outs.
After a flyout to right field by Karli Glaze, both runners advanced a base. With Ma’rya Quarles at the plate, Moraw threw a low pitch that got past catcher Mariah Velazquez, allowing Strother to score for a 1-0 Sweeny lead.
Moraw got out of the inning, but the tone had been set.
“It just wasn’t our time. Sweeny showed up ready to play and today just wasn’t our day,” Columbia coach Lauren Guthrie said. “It sucks it's over, but hopefully Sweeny will come out and take care of business like I know they know how to.”
McLaren came out smoking in the circle, striking out the first two batters she faced. After giving up a single to Briana Yanez and then walking, Chandi Johnson, McLaren got out of it with Velazquez flying out to center field.
After McLaren retired the side in order in the second inning, she helped her own cause in the top of the third with a leadoff shot over the left field wall off a 3-1 count to take a 2-0 lead.
“I was just trying to get a hit, but to me it just seemed like it was down the middle,” McLaren said. “I hadn’t hit one in so long and it had been a long time since I ran around the bases like that. It gave me an adrenaline rush.”
Senior Adrianna Phillips replaced Moraw in the circle, and with one out, Clark delivered her second hit of the game when she beat our a deep grounder to the shortstop. Glaze followed by crushing a pitch over the left field wall for a 4-0 lead, a damaging blow for Columbia's hopes.
“No. 22 (Glaze) is definitely someone who can get a hold of one as well as Berlynn, but it was just nice to see them see the ball well today,” Harris said. “But they were trying to make contact; they were not trying to hit it over.”
Sweeny wasn’t done as the Lady Dogs tacked on a run without a batter making contact. Still with one out, Quarles walked and stole second. When the throw went into center, Quarles bounced up and headed to third, where the ball got past the third baseman, allowing he sophomore to score.
In the bottom of third, Kate Kondra tried to get things going with a slow roller she beat out for a hit. McLaren shut down the threat then held down the Lady ’Necks the rest of the way
Kondra and Briana Yanez had Columbia's lone hits, though McLaren did walk five. The Lady ’Necks stranded seven runners.
McLaren had nine strikeouts in the victory.
“It was amazing because she needed that, because it's no secret that she had been struggling a little bit,” Harris said. “But the fact that she went the distance, I can’t remember the last time that she finished a game for us. But I think that was huge for us, and for her giving her the confidence going into next week.”
McLaren just tried to follow what her coach told her before the game, the junior said.
“I tried to stay calm a majority of the game, because before the game coach, (Darian) Harris gave us a pep talk and she was saying to just throw the strikes and not to focus on striking them out,” McLaren said. “To just go out there and try to hit my spots and really that’s what I tried to do.”
Columbia’s last visit to a region final was in 2011, when the Lady ’Necks also were swept by Sweeny.
With three seniors on its squad, the Lady Dogs were thrilled about what they had just accomplished.
“It feels euphoric because this is what we have worked so hard for and to finally get to live it my senior is just amazing,” Strother said.
Corie Byrd said getting to state was a goal, but there is more work to do.
“It feels great, but this has just been a goal and we are not done yet, and this is where we’ve always wanted to be,” Byrd said. “In the past four years, we’ve known that we’ve had the potential to do it and now that it happened it is surreal.”
Byrd kept talking to McLaren trying to keep positive.
“I just kept telling her that this was our game and this was our moment and that she deserved this because she had pitched a hell of a game,” Byrd said. “And I kept telling her that this was bigger than a softball game, because this was for everyone in Uvalde and we were praying for them before the game. We were doing this for more than just us.”
