FREEPORT — The fight for a playoff spot will be up a notch this week as Brazosport goes up against a team it has struggled to beat.
The Exporters (2-1, 4-3) travel today to take on Stafford (2-0, 5-1) in a District 12-4A, D-I showdown.
The Spartans are 6-1 all-time against the Ships, outscoring the Exporters 222-89.
Brazosport will have to earn its sixth straight trip to the postseason as Stafford, Navasota and El Campo each boast winning records.
However, Exporters head coach Mark Kanipes believes winning one of those games could be enough to get his team in.
The offense will be critical down the stretch.
The unit has rebounded since its district-opening shutout loss to Bay City by scoring 21 or more points in each of the last two wins to put Brazosport third in the district standings.
“I think the offensive coaches and the offense has done a better job of picking up blitzes and noticing where the pressure is coming from, and our backs are going more downhill than lateral,” Kanipes said.
The Exporters weathered the storm in a 27-19 win over Iowa Colony. After accumulating 173 total yards against Bay City, they doubled it against the Pioneers, including 289 on the ground.
Senior Xavier Butler’s production has returned since that Bay City game with 363 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the last two contests.
“The more we spread it out, the more gaps and seams there are for Butler to run through,” Kanipes said.
The offense has done a good job responding when trailing. Against Needville, Butler scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to the win against the Blue Jays.
After trailing by one in the third quarter against the Pioneers, the Exporters put together back-to-back scoring drives to put the game out of reach.
Senior quarterback Randon Fontenette contributed with a touchdown on the ground and through the air.
“Once Xavier and Randy get out, they are going to get some yards; the biggest thing is getting them past the first level,” Kanipes said.
Stafford is coming into today’s game on a four-game win streak, with its most recent victory coming against the Pioneers two weeks ago, 25-20. The Spartans are tied for first in the district with El Campo.
Dual-threat senior quarterback Brayden Batiste leads the Spartans. While Batiste has just 438 yards and two touchdowns to five interceptions, the team is equipped to win through its run game. Six players have scored rushing touchdowns, four with multiple end zone strides.
“They got cats that can run, so we’re going to have to be ready for every play on the back end,” Kanipes said.
Junior Jamaal Wiley is the team’s second-leading rusher with 268 yards and four touchdowns, but he has been out of action the last two games and his status for today is unknown, Kanipes said.
Batiste has been carrying the load in Wiley’s absence, including a 91-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 34-7 win over Needville. He added 117 yards and two touchdowns in the Spartans’ win over Iowa Colony.
Batiste, a starter for the Spartans since his freshman year, is considered one of the best rushers in the district, Kanipes said.
“We are trying to live with the big plays and make them earn everything they get and then get turnovers to get their offense off the field and back to our offense,” he said.
When the Spartans throw the ball, junior Chris Holland is Batiste’s favorite target, hauling in all three Stafford receiving touchdowns and 184 yards on 10 catches.
Defensively, the Spartans’ linebacking corps leads the way as the team’s top two tacklers are from that unit, and the team’s leader in sacks is senior all-district linebacker Chidi Nwagboso.
The Spartans also have defensive lineman Andrew Huff, who has received multiple Division I offers, including from Lamar University and Houston Christian University. He has been a thorn in the Exporters’ side over the past few seasons, Kanipes said.
“We got to focus on (and) try to make sure to get 85 blocked and run around and away from him,” Kanipes said.
Over the offseason, Brazosport changed its defensive scheme to fit its current personnel. After running a 4-2-5, they have moved to a 3-4 and have been effective, giving up fewer than 20 points five times this season.
“I think the kids are learning the system well, we’re not giving up as many big plays, and we are getting turnovers,” Kanipes said. “We have really focused on getting guys to the football and taking good angles. I think they’re finally getting in the groove of knowing what to do.”
Kanipes believes a key will be limiting the penalties.
Against Iowa Colony, the Exporters had 13 infractions, compared to the Pioneers’ three, including three personal fouls.
“We have to play smarter and make sure we don’t give them anything because these next three teams will take advantage of that,” he said.
Today’s game can be heard on brazosportisd.net.
