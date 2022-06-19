SWEENY — An opportunistic offense and pitching by reliever Jack Genella helped the Sweeny 12U All-Stars hold off a West Columbia rally for a 15-10 District 18 victory Saturday at Bennett-Outlar Park in Sweeny.
The win advances Sweeny to the next round against East Bernard at 8 p.m. Monday at Bennett-Outlar Park. West Columbia will have a rematch with Boling in the loser’s bracket at 8 p.m. today, and Freeport plays Brazos in the other loser’s brack matchup at 6 p.m.
Sweeny scored four runs each in the third and fourth innings and put the game away with a six-run sixth frame. Sweeny scored 14 runs on 10 errors.
After Sweeny took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, West Columbia took its only lead in the bottom of the second inning off Sweeny starter Koen Davis.
Sweeny regained the lead for good in the top half of the third.
Payton Meador drew a walk to lead off the inning, stole second base and scored on a pair of throwing errors. Kolten Hurt reached base safely on an error and advanced to second on a throw to first. Hurt stole third and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 3. The West Columbia errors continued when Houston Howell reached safely on a dropped third strikeout, advanced to third on a wild pitch and passed the ball before scoring on a fielder’s choice by Genella.
Davis walked, scampered to third on a pair of wild pitches and scored on an RBI single by Colton Newsom to take a 5-3 lead.
Meador began another four-run rally in the next frame by drawing a walk. He stole second and scored on a two-base error at second, which allowed Hurt to reach safely with the score at 6-3.
Hurt advanced to second in a wild pitch and reached third on Howell’s single, but he was forced out on Davis’ fielder’s choice.
Sweeny’s rally continued, however, when Caiden Mitchell’s single scored Howell to push the lead to 7-3, and Davis crossed home plate on an error at first for an 8-3 lead.
Meanwhile, Genella kept West Columbia quiet.
Genella took the mound with two outs in the second inning and ended West Columbia’s threat down 3-1. He struck out the side in the third after allowing a leadoff single. He also worked around a one-out single in the fourth inning by striking out the next two batters and fanned six straight batters while the offense jumped out to their 8-3 lead.
Genella was on the hook for a single run in the fifth frame following his seventh strikeout. His outing lasted 2 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing one run on one hit.
After not scoring a run in the fifth inning, Sweeny added six runs in the sixth to lead 15-4 lead. Genella, Mitchell, Luke Nail and Kavion Woodard each recorded RBI hits in a 10-batter inning.
West Columbia mounted a rally in the bottom of the sixth inning with Declan Weston on the mound. Drake Autenrieth’s single scored a pair, and a two-out, bases-clearing hit by Charlie Shelton, who came around to score, closed the deficit to 15-10.
MJ Bryant drew a walk to keep the inning alive, but Howell reached back and snatched Zadin Taylor’s blooper past first base to end the game.
Genella batted 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice. He scored Sweeny’s first run in the opening frame when he smacked Autenrieth’s pitch off the right-field wall for a triple and crossed home plate on Davis’s RBI double up the middle.
The lefty Davis scored three times and batted 2-for-3 with a walk.
Authenrieth led West Columbia with a 2-for-3 night that included a walk, two runs scored and two runs batted in. He went three innings on the mound, allowing five runs and striking out four in a no-decision.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.