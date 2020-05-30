More trout while be caught in June than any other month of the year in Texas. Tides are strong, winds are light and the barometer is normally low – a recipe for bending rods.
In Port O’Connor, live shrimp has been the go-to for boat anglers. Most captains are working drop-offs along the channel. Spots like Saluria Bayou, City Slickers and the Cedars have produced.
Waders have worked the Hump with Bass Assassins Sea Shad and She Pups on the incoming tide. Trout begin to slick in about six feet of water and then roll across the bar in 3-4 feet of water where waders intercept them by jigging and dog-walking topwaters.
Guide Lynn Smith said he enjoyed a steady bite of trout to 24 inches on topwaters and plastics in Port O this week. He has been working back lakes on the hard incoming tide as tiderunning trout flood through Pass Cavallo and turn the corner and trickle to the back lakes.
The southeast wind finally allowed East Matagorda Bay to green this week. There, guide Michael Rolf worked reefs in streaky water with live shrimp under a popping cork for limits. Waders tossed topwaters along the north shoreline on the incoming tide as larger trout have been hanging out in the Intracoastal Waterway at low tide and then easing across mud flats as the tide pours in to the bay.
Guide Caleb Rush has been working West Matagorda Bay grass beds out of the boat. Lighter winds allowed him to fish Half Moon Reef as well where he has caught limits early over the underwater rocks.
In Rockport/Port Aransas, guide Rhett Price said the fish have been on the flats on the incoming tide and lingering on the outside edges and guts on the outgoing. Trout have been plentiful on those edges on Bass Assassins and MirrOlures. The topwater bite along St. Joe Island has been good early while working the edges of guts. Better fish have been in tight while numbers have been in chest-deep water.
As always, there are plenty of reds to be found at all the jetties along the middle coast. With lots of big white shrimp along the beach, a fresh dead large Gulf shrimp is gobbled up by bull redfish.
The tip of the Matagorda jetty has held slot-sized redfish for the past two months while Carolina-rigging shrimp and fresh shad. The Port O’Connor jetty always holds bull redfish on the incoming tide. Birds have worked over large pods of minnows and the redfish are right under the frenzy. If you have trouble getting a bite, soak a shad, mullet or croaker in 27-35 feet of water and you will probably get bit.
Most redfish lately have been caught by drifting targeting trout. It’s the same pattern we use in July. Tides pour out and those redfish leave the shorelines and school in the middle of the bay. Late morning they begin to pop slicks and we get upwind and drift through the slicks with live shrimp, Gulps and soft plastics.
Rockport reds are out of the back lakes and on the shorelines, according to Rhett Price. He has been wading the shorelines with gold spoons and Gulps and have found the occasional black drum on dead shrimp.
On the offshore scene, guide Mike Segall in Freeport said the red snapper bite has been excellent over structure about 22-40 miles out. Most of the fish are hitting sardines but some have come on jigs tipped with squid.
Guide Michael Kubecka of Matagorda said the cobia bite is crazy while sight-casting with live fish. The same holds true near Freeport in about 30 feet of water. Water temps have been running in the mid 80s and smaller kingfish have been caught at the jetty on light tackle. Lots and lots of cobia and tripletail are being caught around rigs and any piece of floating debris.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.