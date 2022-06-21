LAKE JACKSON
Getting a hole-in-one is the holy grail of golf.
David Smelscer has gotten seven of them, and each ace is just as special as the next.
The 83-year-old got his seventh hole-in-one overall, and fifth at The Wilderness Golf Course on Thursday.
It happened on hole No. 8 at the Lake Jackson course.
His latest was during the Senior Interclub qualifying, said Dave Paukner, assistant golf professional at The Wilderness.
Smelscer — who golfs several days a week — also has an ace at the Freeport Municipal Golf Course on hole 15 in 1991 and one at the Old Ocean Recreation Club, which closed in 1998.
“I don’t know of anybody that has that many, but there are plenty of people that have that many,” he said. “It’s like winning the lottery. A hole-in-one is special for you, and it is a great thing, but you have to have some skill, and you have to have some luck because that hole is only about 4 1/2 inches.
“It’s fantastic to make one.”
He has gotten three holes-in-one on hole No. 13 and one each on holes 16 and 8 — all 3-par. His third on the 13th came in 2020, and his ace on the 168-yard 16th came Feb. 20.
“I couldn’t say,” he said when asked why he has success on 13, “other than you have to take everything into consideration like the slope of the green and all of that kind of stuff.”
Hole 13 features a short iron over a pond with a tree on the island, which is in play when the pin is left on the green.
The large green cants hard left, so golfers can use the contour to feed the ball down to the left pin or as a backstop for a fade when the pin is right, according to the golf course’s website.
Usually, Smelscer uses anywhere between a pitching wedge to an 8-iron, depending on the wind, aims to go right of the hole and uses the slope to his advantage, he said.
Smelscer, a Waco-area native who has lived in Lake Jackson since 1965, estimated he has played golf for about 42 years and has been a member of The Wilderness since the course opened, he said.
“I am getting up there, but I am thankful I can walk around and play golf,” he said. “You get to play with a lot of guys that are younger than you are, and you get to compete, which is what I like to do. I like to compete.”
In addition to the Interclub, Smelscer enjoys playing in the 3-par and charity golf tournaments, he said.
However, he has never had a hole-in-one in competition.
“It would be good to have one in competition,” he said.
Although he has seven holes-in-one, knocking one in on the first try is still exciting, Smelscer said.
“It is just such a rare thing,” he said. “That pin is anywhere from 140 to 180 yards away, and you hit the ball up there, and it goes into the hole; that is got to be exciting.”
Smelscer averages about 230 yards with a driver, he said, which is why the 3-par holes are his strong suits. Knowledge of The Wilderness doesn’t hurt either.
“I play here a lot, but I also play in Freeport,” he said. “If they have a tournament on Thursdays, I’ll play there, and from time to time, we’ll go to Rio Colorado over in Bay City or we’ll go to Houston.
“But I play here, mostly. This is a great golf course and is taken care of very well. It is kind of like a championship golf course. I like golfing here.”
