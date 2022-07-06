Playing six-man basketball in the 1950s wasn’t easy unless there were six quality players.
It’s precisely the team coach Margaret Robbins Gee had as Bessie Alexander-Goodwin, Verna Mae Bell, Anna Woodard-Higgins, Eliza Goode-York, Anna Goode-Jones and Mary Ann Simmons Williams led Sweeny George W. Carver High School to win the Class 1A Prairie View Interscholastic League state title for the 1955-56 season.
Deceased four years ago, Gee is survived by her son, Adam Robbins, who remembers many of those moments while his mother was leading teams.
“One of the things to me that was interesting was that I got to sit on all of those girls’ laps, the ones who won the state championship,” Robbins said. “They always brought a lot of food so that I could eat, and during those times, it was fun to be around them.”
Gee will be inducted July 23 into the 43rd annual Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame in Houston.
“It was a very talented team, and the way she got them to that kind of talent was a secret back then,” Robbins said. “But then again, it was practicing with the boys, which got them that good.
“My mom was a real special coach because she always had something special for those girls whether it was a social at the house or she would cook for them. She even went to visit them when their parents were there, and she was also an avid fisherman and a classroom teacher. So I didn’t know which one; being a coach or classroom teacher gave her an insight into how to deal with this particular group. She got them to play together and get along, which in her mind was a big step toward accomplishing her goal.”
Gee’s basketball coaching career started in Van Vleck at O.H. Herman High School. After a few seasons, Gee married Everett Gee, the principal at George W. Carver High School.
Gee joined her husband, started coaching the basketball team and became a teacher at the school.
“It was because of what my mom did at Van Vleck by coaching the girls with the boys that she continued that in Sweeny,” Robbins said. “What it gave them was the toughness they needed along with the tenacity; most of them were good students, but she enjoyed coaching those girls.
“It was during that state championship season that my dad was sick, and she didn’t know whether to stop coaching at that point, but he talked her out of it since he was the principal. He wanted her to coach those girls at Sweeny Carver, which was bittersweet at my house. But for the community and her love for those girls helped her get to state and win it all.”
Gee incorporated the family as Robbins served as a fan and her husband as the team’s bus driver.
“It was a family thing, and if we didn’t help, then we wouldn’t eat,” Robbins said. “I wound up being the quarterback of George W. Carver Wildcats in 1962-64 and played basketball all four years in high school as well as baseball. But one of the things that she taught me was that I couldn’t be the star on these teams because my parents were perceived as leaders because of their positions.
“Whenever I would come home from a basketball game my mom would attend, she would get on me and go over everything I did wrong. But there were many things that she taught me, and because of that, she kept me grounded in being a team player instead of an individual star. I appreciated that from her.”
Gee graduated from Prairie View College with a degree in education.
“I used to call her the grand old lady because she was. She could do a lot of things,” Robbins said. “But it dawned on me one day that my mother was making history when she took them to the state title. One of the things that my mom never did was get angry during a game or get angry with the girls or even referees. She was just a cool person under pressure, but she would get mad because I would say that, mainly because she didn’t know what cool meant. I know that to this day, most of those girls she coached still think of her a lot.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.