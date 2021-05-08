Second team: Brazoswood’s Angel Martinez and Kade Bengtson; Angleton’s Issac Dominguez; Brazosport’s Ricardo Vargas, Angel Lerma and Isail Rosario; Columbia’s Nico Staub and Lane Fields; Sweeny’s Rodrigo Ramirez, Mason Taylor and Sonny Romero
Honorable mention: Brazoswood’s Manuel Gonzales, Riley Kuhlman, Fabian Tijerina and Rodrigo Mercado; Angleton’s Marco Trevino, Arnold Carrasco, Escher Babcock and Jose Garcia; Columbia’s Joelewis Guerrero, Juan Aguilar, Oscar Olguin and Koby Herrera; Sweeny’s Cody Morris, Raul Martinez, Blaze Dabelgott and John Janse Van Rensburg
