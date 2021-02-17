SWEENY — Sweeny head coach Dwayne Stevens is thinking the Lady Dogs will be going into their Class 4A Region IV area basketball round without any practices for the No. 3 team in the state, Fredericksburg.
“We’ve been out of school unable to practice, and I’ve been trying to get a hold of some of them to make sure they are OK, but I haven’t gotten ahold of all of them,” Stevens said. “It just doesn’t end.”
The Lady Bulldogs (18-6) were scheduled to meet Fredericksburg (24-1) at 7 p.m. today at Flatonia High School. Late Tuesday, however, the decision was made to push it back because of more weather problems approaching the region.
Sweeny, the second-place team in District 25-4A, is coming off a decisive 70-29 victory against Sinton in the bidistrict round Friday. But now the challenge will be astronomical.
“It's just going to be a show-up game, and the mentality will be a spiritual mentality, with God all things are possible,” Stevens said. “This Sweeny community is a big Christian community, so we will run with that mindset.”
Stevens and company had been planning for this possibility they would be facing Fredericksburg.
“Even prior to Sinton we were telling our players that if fortunate we would be playing Fredericksburg, and of course, they lost at the state semifinals last year,” he said. “Most of that team has returned, so our kids are aware we will be playing a stout team.”
Fredericksburg took care of Gonzales in the bidistrict round, 72-29.
“Our kids know we are the underdogs and understand that they don’t have just one or two players that we have to stop,” Stevens said. “Most teams we played this season, if we stopped certain players we could have good games, but with Fredericksburg, there isn’t that one or two players that we can pin down. They are a true team that can use all five positions with no weaknesses and are fundamentally sound. They are a well-oiled machine that has great shooters, ball-handlers and their post knows what to do inside.
“If we man them up, they use a dribble-drive offense, and if we zone them, they let their shooters start knocking down threes. They do have the shooters to do that, so we will have to mix it up and try not to let them get comfortable into seeing any particular set defense.”
According to Stevens, Gonzales came out with a 1-3-1 defensive front only to watch the Billies make mincemeat of their defense with long-range shooting.
“From the film I’ve seen, Gonzales never made adjustments or tried to change anything until they were 40 points down in the fourth period,” he said. “We will not be able to do that. We have to be ready to change and give them different looks. We will try to mix it up and not let them get comfortable and just have them guess at what we will do.”
One of the Lady Dogs' biggest things this season was to make sure every player on the team had a role. By doing so, Stevens went into games able to substitute five players in and five out every opportunity he got.
“We will probably start with our best five and see if we can hang in there and use our timeouts wisely,” Stevens said. “That’s another thing without practicing or conditioning. It will be interesting to see how we fare with getting tired. The thing with the five in, five out with us is that we can mix it up and they can go in and give it their all 100 percent not pacing themselves. But now, with our five best, some will pace themselves, especially on defense, and that could hurt us in giving up some easy points. We will be willing to do anything and everything being the underdog facing up against something like that. We don’t have anything to lose and that is how we will approach it.”
Sweeny shot 52 percent from the field against Sinton along with 46 percent from beyond the arc. Juniors Karissa Phillips was money for the Lady Dogs with her treys, connecting on 4-of-6, and Asha Strauther is a crafty player who knows her way around the bucket or from the field. She was 7-of-9 from the lane against the Pirates. But it will take those two and the remaining 10 Lady Dogs to make something big happen against Fredericksburg.
“To be honest, they are a well-rounded team, and if we try to stop one, they have four others that can hurt you,” Stevens said. “I didn’t see many weaknesses and they do play man and get in the passing lanes well, which will lead to turnovers in transition along with fast breaks which lead to easy points off of that.
“If we zone them, they use good ball movement and get the ball to the open guard at the three-point arc and hit that well. There are just no weaknesses; I couldn’t find many. They have a team that can make a run to being in San Antonio playing on that final day.”
The winner will advance to the region quarterfinal round against Navarro or Beeville Jones.
