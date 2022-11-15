Danbury and Sweeny snapped playoff droughts last season and will be looking to take that success farther this season, while things can only go up for Brazoswood and Columbia’s boys basketball programs after down years. Angleton retains talent from its playoff team, and Brazosport will try to replicate its playoff season from a year ago with a younger squad.
BRAZOSWOOD
COACH : Michael Tummins (second season)
LAST YEAR: District 24-6A 0-12; 7-26 overall.
GRADUATED: Ken’yon Atwater, Dominic Arredondo, Vontroy Malone, Ani Canal, Nathan Perez, Christian Antoine and Shane Reynolds.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Caleb Jefferson, Jayden Blackmon, Colton Naquin, Sayvion Dunlap and Derek DeLeon.
OVERVIEW: The Bucs have a nice mix of experience and new varsity players on this year’s team as they look to improve from their 7-26 record from a year ago.
Jefferson and Naquin added solid minutes last season and could play larger roles this season. It could take the team a little while to shape into form, with a few players arriving following the football team’s playoff season.
The team will look to snap its 29-game district losing streak this season.
QUOTABLE: “I’m very excited to see it come together,” Tummins said.
ANGLETON
COACH: Thomas Josey (sixth season)
LAST YEAR: District 24-5A, 9-7, 18-16 overall. Beat Houston Madison, 88-69, in Class 5A, Region 3 bidstrict round. Lost in the area round to Nederland, 64-63.
GRADUATED: Marcus Spears, Treylyn Wooten, Johnavon Carpio, Jordan Pickett, Keldrick Steward, Demarcus Randall and Shawn St. Romain.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Majestic Ford, Langston Myrick, Myalek Woods, Michael Martinez, Carson Smith, Braydon Campbell, Talon Moten and Tony Jackson.
OVERVIEW: The Wildcats return a lot from last season’s playoff team, but they lose size with Marcus Spears graduating and Atavion Sullivan transferring to Angleton Christian. Angleton will look to push the ball and confuse teams with multiple defenses.
“We can score from anywhere on the floor with Campbell, Ford, Martinez, Smith and Jackson from the outside and Myrick and Moten on the inside,” Josey said. ”Myalek Woods and Tony Jackson will look to push the ball up the floor and get the ball to the open shooters.”
QUOTABLE: “We’re looking to put as much defensive pressure as we can on teams and get out and run the floor, Josey said. “This team will be one of the most athletic teams we have had in a while, and looking forward to getting the season started. We scheduled a very rough schedule to get us ready for the new district and a long playoff run. The guys know we have unfinished business after letting a playoff game slip away with seconds on the clock.”
BRAZOSPORT
COACH: Travis Pittman (fifth season)
LAST YEAR: District 25-4A, 10-2; 20-14 overall. Beat Rockport-Fulton, 73-53, in a Class 4A, Region 4 bidistrict round. Lost to Boerne, 56-49, in the area round.
GRADUATED: Paul Woodard, Xavier Villarreal, Dominic Vizia, Jared Cooper, Fabian Burton, Jeremiah Jackson and Aahmad King.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Randon Fontenette, Michael Edwards, Savion Lewis
OVERVIEW: After graduating seven, including four starters, Brazosport will look to its returning lettermen to lead a young team. The Exporters look to continue their streak of eight consecutive playoff appearances.
QUOTABLE: “This year will be a great opportunity for some of our younger guys to step up,” Pittman said. “Michael and Savion will be stepping into a new role. Last year, they were role players. This year we will need them to be the compass of the team; they will need to make sure the boat is going in the right direction.”
COLUMBIA
COACH: Sean Cox (eighth season coaching, first at Columbia)
LAST YEAR: District 25-4A, 2-10; 3-27 overall.
GRADUATED: Shavaris Blackmon
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Makailum Castile, senior; Noe Gallardo, junior; Jordan Hall, senior; Derek Humbird, senior; Jamarcus Higgins, senior; Hamza Johnson, junior; Trevon Lewis, junior; Blake Osteen, junior; Cameron Page, junior; Gage Raley, junior; Tate Thrasher, senior.
OVERVIEW: After a tough 2021-22 season, the Roughnecks are focused on turning the corner and getting the program going in the right direction. The ’Necks return 11 players with varsity experience.
“The mixture of experience, depth at every position and the tough defensive mindset will help this team achieve their goals,” Cox said. “Our focus this season is described in our motto: Tough, Together, Today. Tough mindset on and off the court, working together as a team and community and stressing the importance of the present and what we can control today.”
QUOTABLE: “Guards Hamza Johnson, Trevon Lewis and Noe Gallardo are set to lead the offense from the backcourt,” Cox said. “Makailum Castile, Jamarcus Higgins, Tate Thrasher, Gage Raley and Blake Osteen will add physicality and toughness to the wings. Big men Derek Humbird, Cameron Page and Jordan Hall will be the anchors on the inside. Newcomer Mudassir Abdullah is looking to make an impact as a freshman.”
DANBURY
COACH: Nathan Strickland (second season)
LAST YEAR: District 24-3A, 8-6; 10-20 overall. Lost to Coldspring-Oakhurst, 100-50, in Class 3A, Region 3 bidistrict round.
GRADUATED: Owen Machacek, Ethan Cloudt, Blake Neubauer, Kadin Munson and Victor Romero.
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Gio Torres, Rayden Roberts, Austin Whitaker, Mason Mitchell, Luis Estrada, Kamrin Mckinney, Hunter Vavrecka, Michael Goudy
OVERVIEW: The Panthers are looking to build on last season’s third-place finish in the district, which led to the program’s first playoff appearance in eight years. Strickland, in his second season at Danbury, adds Clint Copeland to his coaching staff this season; he assisted with the Lady Panthers last year, Strickland said.
After snapping a playoff drought with a limited number of players, Strickland’s goal this season is to be more competitive against the top teams in the district and region with the help of a deeper rotation.
“We are looking to play at an unnatural rate on defense to keep the pressure on and force mistakes,” Strickland said. “It will take a total team effort and total buy-in from every player since our rotation will likely be nine to 10 guys or maybe even more if the back of the rotation guys can play positive minutes.”
The Panthers possess a length and height advantage against most teams, and Strickland believes the team will be athletic.
QUOTABLE: “I am very proud of the effort and intensity level we are practicing at right now,” Strickland said. “If we get our intensity and focus higher, I think we will be able to surprise some people when January and February get here. But we still have much to work on, and we are nowhere near reaching our full potential. Complacency is our enemy, and we must keep striving to compete each day at practice.”
IOWA COLONY
COACH: Jay Simon (first season)
LAST YEAR: 0-0
GRADUATED: None
RETURNING LETTERMEN: None
OVERVIEW: The longtime educator will coach the new Pioneers program. Iowa Colony wasted no time recording its first win in program history with a victory over Houston Kashmere on Friday. Many players were on the Pioneers’ football team, including Jacody Miles, Kamal Henry and Haydon Caston.
The Pioneers will play in District 26-4A.
QUOTABLE: N/A
SWEENY
COACH: Cal Varner (second season)
LAST YEAR: District 25-4A, 6-7; 10-15 overall. Lost to Corpus Christi Miller, 73-61, in Class 4A, Region 4 bidistrict round.
GRADUATED: N/A
RETURNING LETTERMEN: N/A
OVERVIEW: The program snapped a 10-year playoff drought season by the narrowest of margins, beating Bay City in a tie-breaking game to advance. Sweeny will look to build on that season in a challenging district.
