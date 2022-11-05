LAKE JACKSON — The roar of a World Series championship being won could be heard 50 miles south from where right fielder Kyle Tucker squeezed the final out for the Houston Astros.
Fans sporting the jersey or their favorite player and T-shirt of their favorite team crowded around televisions at Southern Brazoria County bars and restaurants to watch their Astros clinch their second Major League Baseball championship Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia in Game 6.
Mike Cantrell of Lake Jackson roots for the team as a whole over having a favorite player. His connection to the Astros is personal — his custom jersey bore his own name over No. 24 — and dates to the 1980s.
“It's just a whole team working together, and it's like you never know who's gonna show up on each night and that's what gets it for me,” Cantrell said while watching the game at Wurst Haus in Lake Jackson.
Fellow Lake Jackson resident Jack Basham had a player in mind when deciding what jersey to wear to the watch party — he chose Tucker to represent, saying it felt comfortable and some luck.
Tucker has been with the Astros the past five seasons, joining the year after the team took the 2017 championship.
Basham is a regular at Wurst Haus, he said, though he spent time during the Astros' championship run watching elsewhere — he was in the stands during the team's American League Division Series sweep over the Seattle Marines.
Lake Jackson’s Jacob Rios has been to a handful of games throughout the year, and his favorite player is left-fielder Yordan Alvarez.
Alvarez smashed the game's decisive hit, a three-run home run over the centerfield fence in the bottom of the sixth to turn a 1-0 deficit into a lead the Astros wouldn't lose.
The slugger hadn't homered since the ALDS, a span of 43 at-bats.
Houston added a run in the frame with a single to left field from designated hitter Christian Vazquez to score third baseman Alex Bregman. It delivered a message of which Rios approved.
“It feels like Houston vs. Everyone, and we proved everyone wrong,” he said.
Angleton resident La’Darius Alexander appreciated Alvarez, who struggled at the plate in both the American League Championship Series against the Yankees and the World Series.
When he hit the decisive home run, though, the room full of orange and blue exploded.
“All of us that don't even know each other are feeling the exact same feeling; you just can't put a price on that kind of moment there,” Cantrell said.
