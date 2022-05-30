SWEENY
Amyee Byrd isn’t about just urging on her senior daughter, pitcher Corie Byrd. After all, softball is a team sport.
“Even though Corie might be in the circle, but she can’t do everything without her catcher,” Amyee Byrd said. “And the catcher rarely gets any recognition, so there is a code out there that every good pitcher has a good catcher behind them, so I strive to give the catcher as much credit, but also the team. It doesn’t matter how good the pitcher is, she can’t do anything without a good catcher or teammates behind her.”
The Sweeny mom is seldom quiet, showing appreciation for all the Lady Dogs.
“Even the girls in the dugout who don’t get the playing time, they also have a duty and a job to do as well like running the bases,” she said. “So besides that, with us as spectators and parents, we need to support everyone on the team.”
Whether banging on something or stomping her feet, Amyee Byrd is a megaphone of positivity for whomever makes a good play for Sweeny or just needs a bit of love to get themvbn going.
“I just want those girls to know that we love and support them,” Amyee Byrd said. “My love and support for these girls goes a long way, and so I need to make sure that they know we are there for them. That means with every pitch or every swing, they will hear me at least making sure that happens.”
In her fourth year on varsity, Corie Byrd is playing her first without any injury interruptions. When she’s not on the mound, the senior hurler gets a chance to hear her mother.
“Honestly, when I am on the field I don’t hear anything, but when I am in the dugout, I do hear her cheering, and for me, it’s just great to know that I have her support and love,” Corie Byrd said. “But it’s not just for me but for the entire team, because she is cheering for everybody. Not many kids have that, so it’s just a true blessing to me to have that.”
From the first pitch of a game to the last, Amyee Byrd is a champion for not coming up hoarse or missing a beat.
“She is always on point because she is always front row ready to yell,” Sweeny fan Karlwin Wells said. “I really don’t know if she does something for her throat, but she never really sounds hoarse. But I do know that she will be ready for Austin, so watch out.”
Though she doesn’t want people to think she is favoring her daughter, Amyee Byrd is her biggest fan because she knows what she’s been through.
“I tell Corie that she is blessed because of God and I don’t know how she does what she does on the field,” Amyee said. “God is just using her and I want to praise him for that. The past three seasons at times have been difficult, especially last year when we thought her pitching career was over. But we kept searching for a doctor who could help her and she had surgery on Jan. 24 of this year for compartment syndrome.”
Compartment syndrome is a serious condition that involves increased pressure in a muscle compartment, and can be caused by repetitive motion. It can lead to muscle and nerve damage and problems with blood flow, according to the National Library of Health.
Corie Byrd was supposed to have taken about two months before she could play, but on Feb. 15 she made her first appearance against Ganado and she had 11 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. But her control was off as she walked five.
She has consistently improved since then, including taking the victory Thursday in the opener of the regional final series against Columbia.
“It wasn’t until this past Thursday against Columbia, when she had 16 strikeouts, we knew that we had our old Corie back,” her mom said.
