ANGLETON — At 29 years old, Jorge Luis Marquez Alvarado is ready to finally get something going inside the boxing ring in the United States.
A former Angleton Boxing Club fighter in his younger days, Alvarado will kick off his professional career in the states Saturday in the Royal Roundz III at Gilley’s Dallas in Dallas.
“He was a fighter who started boxing with us when he was 7 years old and trained all the way until he was 16 with us,” Angleton Boxing Club trainer Greg Brannan said. “Since he came back to us last year, he’s got six pro fights, all in Mexico. But I’d been working on getting him a license here in Texas to fight, and we finally got that squared away.”
Alvarado (3-2-1) will take on hometown favorite Edwin Pena (1-0-1) in the 135-pound lightweight division. The official weigh-in is at 2 p.m. today.
“They hit us with an 11-day notice, but I’ve been doing a lot of cardio because I still have to lose a couple of pounds,” Alvarado said. “But this is something I’ve been working on for a long time. I’ve been running a lot, training and sparring, and I am hoping we will be right there when we weigh in by Friday.”
With a rugged approach in the ring, Alvarado has never been one to waver from contact. Even as a youngster, he constantly challenged opponents with both fists blazing.
“Jorge is a real tough fighter who doesn’t have much finesse, but we have been trying to improve his defense a bit more so that he won’t get hit so much,” Brannan said. “He wants to brawl, and his defense at times is not what it should be. We had been sparring in Rosenberg, and the first couple of times, it wasn’t that good for him, but this last time, he stepped it up, and it was good for him. He didn’t get hit much and, in the last two weeks, has improved a lot. When he finally got that fight, he stepped up his game a bit.”
Once the fight was official, Alvarado believed he was back. His last professional fight was in 2020 in Mexico.
“I’ve been studying a couple of videos of my opponent, and I know that when one steps into the ring, every opponent is good,” Alvarado said. “Greg has always liked my footwork in the ring, so we’ve been working on that, and I am just trying to be a bit smarter with my movement in the ring. I’ve always thrown punches, and I will continue that this weekend. I don’t get nervous for fights like this, but it’s good to be nervous because it does tell the body that something exciting is coming up.”
Alvarado trains well into the night after work as a landscaper during the day. He wants to continue that trend until he can establish himself for bigger fights.
“I am looking forward to Saturday, and I know I will have to work hard,” Alvarado said. “But even after this fight, I know I will have to continue to work hard by staying in shape because sometimes a fight will come at you quickly. I feel strong, comfortable and I will be ready.”
