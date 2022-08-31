SWEENY — When Bailey Bower was 8 years old, she had never touched a baton, at least not for any competition.
Four years later, she is a national champion and is looking forward to performing in front of the home crowd under the Friday night lights.
With her drive and help from her parents, Amanda and Jack Bower, Bailey completed two national-level competitions in July when she earned a gold medal for her three-baton routine. She also won silver for her multi-baton routine and four bronze medals in other events in the beginner division at the AAU Junior Olympics at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.
“She was super excited,” Jack said. “Winning gold in three-baton in only her second year at the Junior Olympics, she is very excited and confident about how well she can do.
“She has also worked with some big names and national champions, has gone to workshops that she has hosted and has even done some private lessons.”
With the gold, Bailey earned her second national champion title in her fourth year of twirling. In March, Bailey’s dance twirl solo performance won the MA National Championship in her division in Arlington.
July marked Bailey’s second AAU Junior Olympic appearance.
“Her determination, consistency and the support of her family, friends, coaches and the community enabled her to win the gold this year,” Jack said.
A week before the Junior Olympics, Bailey competed at the National Baton Twirling Association National Championships at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Against a strong field of competitors, she placed fourth in the three-baton. She achieved excellent marks for her other events in the beginner division.
It shows how far she has come. Last year in Houston, she won six medals, including two silver and four bronze. Now, she is a national champion.
“She does a fantastic job,” Jack said. “We practice every day, and she has had a fantastic work ethic.”
Bower’s journey began in dancing with Jana’s School of Dance. That’s where she got exposed to twirling and when asked if she would be interested in doing it.
“She began by participating in the group routines,” Jack said. “When we get into the thick of the season in February and March, we are going to some competition almost every weekend. By May, most of the season is done, and we start getting toward all the big competitions.
“When we saw how fast she was picking it up — she went from never twirling to competing in her first year in the group routines at Jana’s. In the following year, she started competing in individual events. “At that point, she started enjoying it.”
Bailey eventually competed in three-baton, which is a very challenging skill, Jack said. Bailey averages about an hour’s worth of practice every day working on the about dozen routines that she has to memorize, Jack said.
“If you talk to people like Taryn Fojtik, the CHS feature twirler, she will tell you how hard three-baton is, and Bailey has picked it up and won a gold medal in it,” Jack said. “Last year, when she started winning competitions, we were like, ‘Hey, you can go a long way with this.’ There are scholarship opportunities out there with twirler.
The West of the Brazos has a good baton program, Jack said, and Bailey has competed with a few girls in several tournaments. Bailey was the lone competitor at the MAPA Nationals or the AAU Junior Olympics.
“There are two other junior high twirlers, and there are two at the high school now,” Jack said.
Bailey is looking forward to twirling for her school as one of the West Brazos Junior High School’s three-baton twirlers. The seventh-grader will entertain the crowd at junior high football games and aspires to be a feature twirler for Columbia High School and twirl for a major university, Jack said.
“Bailey was proud to represent her hometown, family, and studio, Jana’s School of Dance, at these national competitions,” Jack said. “And she is looking for new opportunities.”
Bailey has been invited to Sam Houston State University’s Twirler Day on Sept. 10 for the football season between the Bearkats and Northern Arizona. The event is typical for colleges in a way to encourage regional talent to twirl with college students.
“We talked it over, and it sounds like we are going to do it,” Jack said. “She has a really strong work ethic that is showing some early results.”
