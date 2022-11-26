CLUTE
Of the 1.6 million twins born annually worldwide, there is at least one set on the Brazoswood wrestling team.
Haley Basham is one minute older than her brother, Jake, but while the brother has the upper hand in the mat room, the bond they share is their strength against other wrestlers.
And despite admitting that wrestling Jake can be annoying because of his strength, squaring off against her brother brings them closer, Haley said.
“Not every sibling sees each other every single day or practices with each other every day or shares the same headspace — I think there is nothing like it,” Haley said.
Both have overcome significant injuries throughout their high school careers but enter their senior seasons as intricate pieces to a Brazoswood wrestling team looking to create another successful season.
“I like with the group that we can feed off each other’s wins, and everyone shares that win as a team,” Haley said. “But then we focus on the next match. We take our wins and losses, and we move on.”
JAKE
Entering the Thanksgiving break, Basham’s 16-1 mark has him at 85 career wins. He is aiming for 100 career victories under his new weight of 150 pounds.
Coming into the season, the UIL changed the weight classes, including introducing 150 pounds after removing 145, 152 and 157 pounds. It has been an adjustment for Basham, who qualified for regionals last season at 160 pounds.
“Wrestlers are still strong, but now they are more technical,” Basham said. “I have an advantage over wrestlers because I am pretty strong, too. For the most part, I already had the techniques down; I have just had to adapt to other people’s speeds.”
The four-year varsity wrestler was a regional alternate at 160 pounds in his sophomore season. He began his junior year with a 13-1 en route to another regional appearance.
“The goal is state,” he said. “No matter where I go or how far I go, I just want to accomplish within myself that I worked hard, and I am going to work hard and do what it takes to get to state.”
The drive to work hard derived from watching state qualifiers Trevor Dyson and Jacob-Paul Shank last season, he said.
“Our wrestling styles are different because they were heavyweights but the aspect, seeing them work on in the mat room, made me want to do the same thing,” Basham said. “Watching them work hard and seeing their want to win were the biggest things. If you don’t want to win, then you’re not going to win.”
Basham overcame back injury that made him miss football time and put his wrestling career in jeopardy.
The injury forced Basham to choose between the two because his back could not take the strain of playing both sports.
“I was out for a couple of months for both. I couldn’t do anything — I couldn’t bend over, and I was in physical therapy for three months,” Basham said. “I chose wrestling. Ever since I started, it has found something in my heart. Football would probably be easier on my back — and I still love both — but wrestling found a special place in my heart.”
HALEY
Haley wrestles close to her brother’s weight at 145 pounds, up from 138 last season. Having similar weights allows the two to wrestle each other in practice. The two have rough-housed since birth, Haley said, but they began wrestling freshman year when Jake would show Haley the new moves he would learn in practice.
“He would throw some moves on me, and I would just sit there because of what it was,” Haley said. “But on my first day in practice, I had to wrestle in front of everyone, and I blasted up on a girl because it was a move my brother showed me. I had never wrestled a day before in my life until then.”
Since then, she has created her niche.
The strong start to her senior season gives her the confidence to take the next step. She has 10 wins this year, nine via fall through the first three weeks.
“I’ve been getting more reps at practice, and I went to the Purler camp, which helped get my confidence up,” she said. “I feel like my wrestling is ready to make that turn around the corner from OK to finally getting there.”
The siblings were two of six Brazoswood wrestlers who attended the Purler Wrestling Academy in Moscow Mills, Missouri. Purler was an All-American wrestler at Oklahoma State. Wrestlers practiced for about six hours a day for six days a week at the camp and got a whole week of what was allowed by the UIL in one day.
The camp allowed Basham to perfect the simple wrestling moves, she said.
“I practiced the same moves for six hours every day, and I felt more confident in those basic moves,” Basham said. “The culture also did a lot for me. It’s very individual — being away from your parents, away from your friends for eight days — and I felt like I needed that to clear my head.”
Basham understands how brutal wrestling is and the importance of a wrestler’s mental health. That’s what attracted her to head coach Curtis Roberts’ coaching.
Basham described the program’s culture as a place of understanding. She has seen countless times coaches “going off” on their wrestlers following a loss, Basham said. However, Roberts brings a family atmosphere to his wrestlers.
“He creates a good culture of knowing not to take yourself too seriously because, at the end of the day, our physical and mental health is what matters, not the winning and losing of a match.,” she said. “Whenever I started, that was a huge thing for me because when I would lose, I would feel like crap, but coach Roberts paves the right road of what winning and losing is supposed to look like.”
Basham’s goal this season is to finish a year healthy.
She began wrestling her sophomore season but dislocated her elbow five matches in to end her year. In her junior year, she popped out her fifth rib and tore a ligament near her collarbone about a week before district, but finished third in the three-wrestler field at 138 pounds to qualify for regional.
She finished her season 14-11.
“I hope to make it to districts; that’s my one goal,” Basham said. “Going to regionals would be amazing, but I am just trying to get through the season and make it to district, and I want to place high.”
