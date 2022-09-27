GOLF COLUMN: Celebrity tourney tees off next week jakedowling1 jakedowling1 Author email Sep 27, 2022 Sep 27, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This year’s Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County will feature a special guest for its annual celebrity golf tournament.Former Houston Astros pitcher Roger Clemens will be present at the Oct. 7 tournament at The Wilderness Golf Course.The celebrity golf tournament brings in several former professional athletes every year.Proceeds from the tournament go back into the community for the Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County’s after-school and summer programs for those who cannot afford the program.The programs serve about 800 youth, club CEO Amber Newman said.Last year’s tournament featured five to six food tents located throughout the course and at least 40 sponsors, she said.The one-flight tournament last year had 32 teams in the tournament, and the golf outing raised $30,000.Registration for this year’s tournament begins at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Sponsorships and hole sign opportunities are still available.For more information, call 979-373-9668 or email info@bgcbraoria.org.ANOTHER HOLE-IN-ONEThe Wilderness Golf Course had another golfer ace a hole-in-one last week.During the course’s weekly golfaholics tournament, Aaron Perez sunk his on No. 13. Perez also won the closest to the pin competition and Ty Marshall won closest to the pin on hole No. 16.SILLY SOCKS TOURNAMENTA tournament on tap for this week benefits teachers and students of Danbury ISD.The eighth annual outing hosted by the Danbury Education Foundation begins at 7 a.m. Friday with registration and tee times at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Austin Bayou Golf Course, 211 CR 33, Danbury.A rain date is scheduled for Oct. 14.Fee is $100 per individual. Sponsor levels are available.Visit danburyeduca tionfoundation.org or call 832-814-3712. Jake Dowling is the sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or by email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Golf Sport Hole In One Celebrity Golfer Outing Week jakedowling1 Author email Follow jakedowling1 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHit and run victim identifiedOusted UTMB president 'ticked,' awaits explanationBucs win district opener, remain unbeatenBrenda Vela EvansAlvin firefighters dies in line of dutyMichael Dwayne JonesSidney P. Damian Sr.Roxanne “Roxy” “Lil Momma” MeuthDeborah Renee “Debs” WilhelmCharles Arthur Biggs Sr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWhose side of the fence are you on: Neighbors dispute signage and property (2)MICHAEL MORRIS: Thinking being treated as a crime (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Legislators must protect wind, boost natural gas (2)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 8, 2022 (2)Woman turns herself in after plastic bag hoax (1)Oyster Creek puts final stamp on tax rate (1)OUR VIEWPOINT: Don't believe everything on social media (1)What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? (1)Robert Ariail toon for Sept. 15, 2022 (1)Charles Glenn Ivy (1)1st Amendment protects neighbor's signs (1)Lloyd Buckheit Sr. (1)Brazoria County lawsuit looks to preserve voting ballots (1)BUDDY SCOTT: Keep the law or experience pain (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Man sets truck on fire at gas pump, police say Angleton resident blessed with a fresh start Clute approves plan for apartment complex renovations Iowa Colony bumps tax rate to improve police pay River's End firefighter battling for life Angleton senior libero excels both on and off court Errors ruin Lady Warriors' upset bid GOLF COLUMN: Celebrity tourney tees off next week Online Poll What do you think is the largest contributor to the teacher shortage? You voted: What to teach has become too political School security is too lax Pay isn’t enough for the responsibilities Dealing with parents/unruly students Lack of respect from both the community and elected officials Other Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads invitation to bidders Cause No. Accepting Bids-Water Request for Auction Siren Consultant services for student c:119.08,P:119.25,R:119.25,P: Notice to Bidders-Ronald E insurance Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.