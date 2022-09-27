This year’s Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County will feature a special guest for its annual celebrity golf tournament.

Former Houston Astros pitcher Roger Clemens will be present at the Oct. 7 tournament at The Wilderness Golf Course.

The celebrity golf tournament brings in several former professional athletes every year.

Proceeds from the tournament go back into the community for the Boys & Girls Club of Brazoria County’s after-school and summer programs for those who cannot afford the program.

The programs serve about 800 youth, club CEO Amber Newman said.

Last year’s tournament featured five to six food tents located throughout the course and at least 40 sponsors, she said.

The one-flight tournament last year had 32 teams in the tournament, and the golf outing raised $30,000.

Registration for this year’s tournament begins at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Sponsorships and hole sign opportunities are still available.

For more information, call 979-373-9668 or email info@bgcbraoria.org.

ANOTHER HOLE-IN-ONE

The Wilderness Golf Course had another golfer ace a hole-in-one last week.

During the course’s weekly golfaholics tournament, Aaron Perez sunk his on No. 13. Perez also won the closest to the pin competition and Ty Marshall won closest to the pin on hole No. 16.

SILLY SOCKS TOURNAMENT

A tournament on tap for this week benefits teachers and students of Danbury ISD.

The eighth annual outing hosted by the Danbury Education Foundation begins at 7 a.m. Friday with registration and tee times at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Austin Bayou Golf Course, 211 CR 33, Danbury.

A rain date is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Fee is $100 per individual. Sponsor levels are available.

Visit danburyeduca tionfoundation.org or call 832-814-3712.

Jake Dowling is the sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or by email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com.

